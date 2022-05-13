OXFORD, Ala. — Murray State softball has had some amazing moments this season, but what happened in the span of about 45 minutes Thursday afternoon at Choccolocco Park topped all of them.
It was in that time that the Racers gave up the first run of the game in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly that would have been a three-run home run if not for center fielder Jensen Striegel catching the ball as it was going over the wall. That was immediately answered by second baseman Lindsey Carroll of Paducah blasting a solo home run to re-tie the game.
Then, after each team failed on scoring chances over the next two innings, third baseman Gracie Osbron finally ended a contest that ties for the longest in OVC Tournament history with a two-run tater to right-center after Striegel had reached base on a bunt single, giving the Racers a heart-stopping 3-1 win. Murray State (38-15-1) is now two wins away from its first trip to the NCAA Tournament after claiming the lead for single-season wins in program history.
“I don’t know if my heart has started beating again yet,” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson, whose team will face the team it battled at the end of the regular season for the coveted No. 1 seed of the tournament — Belmont — at 1:30 p.m. today. “What this says about this team is what I told them after the game ..,. they’re resilient and it took all of us to get this win.”
It started with an incredible play from Striegel, who leaped against the wall to snag a ball crushed by SEMO power hitter Aubrie Shore off Racer ace Hannah James. That still went as a sacrifice fly that put the Redhawks (28-23) up 1-0, a lead quickly erased by Carroll swatting the first pitch from SEMO ace Rachel Rook over the left-center field wall.
Making Striegel’s play all the more sweet was that she had missed the past three to four weeks with a foot injury. Thursday was her first action since that injury.
“It was huge,” Amundson said of Striegel’s play. “What was really great, though, is she has always said that she wanted to do that. She timed it perfectly, and if she doesn’t do that, it’s a three-run homer and the game may have been over.”
James and Rook are very well the two best hurlers in the OVC and were both terrific. Rook finished with 14 strikeouts and only allowed four hits. James, the OVC Pitcher of the Year, had 10 strikeouts and matched Rook by allowing four hits.
Reliever Jenna Veber kept SEMO silent after entering in the 10th, allowing no hits, though she did have to pitch through a threat in the 11th when the Redhawks had runners on base. Rook also left in the 10th and, after Steigel’s bunt single opened the 12th, Osbron finished it.
“She was due,” Amundson said of the Paris, Tenn. player. “She’d been swinging at good pitches and we’ve been telling her a few things to do to improve her swing and she listened.” n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.