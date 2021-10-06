MURRAY — Old Rivals To Meet Again Beginning 2023 – Murray State & Western Kentucky Renew Men’s Basketball Series
The Racers and Hilltoppers will meet in four-straight seasons beginning with a game at Murray State in the 2023-24 season
One of college basketball’s greatest rivalries continues when the Murray State Racers men’s team hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on a date to be announced in the 2023-24 season.
The renewal of the series between the Racers and Hilltoppers is a four-year agreement with the first meeting at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky during the 2023-24 season, with the second meeting in Bowling Green at Diddle Arena in the 2024-25 season. The third game is scheduled to take place in Murray in the 2025-26 season with the fourth meeting at WKU in the 2026-27 season.
The series stirs the passion of each fan base as Murray State and WKU were founding members of the Ohio Valley Conference in 1948 and battled in many historic games until WKU left the conference in 1982. Since then, the rivalry has continued with 23 meetings, of which the Racers have won 13. The Racers won 93-81 in the last meeting with WKU at home in 2014.
Murray State Basketball Tickets
MSU Athletics announced basketball season ticket renewals are now open through August 27 for the 2021-22 season. Fans can also inquire about basketball season tickets by contacting the CFSB Center ticket office at 270-809-3000. In-person purchases are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The advantages of becoming a basketball season ticket holder are many. New season ticket holders automatically become Racer Club members, with access to exclusive parking, annual gifts and Junior Racer Club membership. Additionally, becoming a football & basketball season ticket holder, and subsequent Racer Club membership, elevates individual account point totals and rankings within the Racer Club Priority Point System. The Racer Club Priority Point System is utilized to reward support of Racer Athletics and establish priority access to post-season tickets, special events, etc.
