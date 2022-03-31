MURRAY — It may surprise Murrayans to know that there was a genuine American Olympic athlete in town last week.
Her name is DeAnna Price and she represented the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were pushed to last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her sport is not one of the more “sexy” events — the hammer throw — but she has made her country proud since making this her discipline. Only one woman has tossed the 8.8-pound ball attached to an almost four-foot wire farther than Price, as in ever, as in worldwide.
However, the Olympics experience did not go as well as hoped, thanks to an injury that occurred a few weeks before the Games. So why was she competing in the annual Margaret Simmons Invitational Track and Field Meet hosted by Murray State last week?
It marked the beginning of what she believes will be her comeback to worldwide prominence.
“It’s exactly seven months since I had total ankle reconstruction surgery and my complete (hip) labrum repair was six months ago,” Price said Friday after her comeback began with a win at Hamilton Field. Her winning effort came on her fifth attempt of the meet, 72.39 meters. That is about eight meters shy of her American record of 80.31 meters (263.5 feet) that she set at last year’s United States Olympic Trials.
“Today, going 72 was amazing. In cold weather like this (the high in Murray was about 45 degrees, with a stiff north wind making it feel even colder)? Yeah, I’ll take it.”
After the past several months, Price being satisfied with eight meters shy of her record is understandable. Simply, those months have been a constant battle, with the biggest opponent being the emotional trauma she suffered in Tokyo, where she finished eighth after entering the Games as a solid favorite to win the gold medal.
Those scars were very visible Friday.
“It’s going to make me cry thinking about it,” said the usually jovial Price, tears appearing in her eyes, as she discussed the heartbreak her injuries, which developed in the few weeks leading into the Games, created. They simply did not allow her to compete to her full ability.
“Talking about it always makes me tear up because I wanted it so badly. I wanted to bring home (the gold medal) to my community (the St. Louis area) and to the USA,” she said.
Price’s American record is second only to Poland’s legendary Anita Włodarczyk, whose 82.98 throw set the mark in 2016. Włodarczyk won gold in Tokyo, giving her three Olympic titles. Price, however, was the defending world champion from 2019, as the worlds were not offered in both 2020 and last year due to the pandemic.
However, now that she has her injuries behind her, Price is confident she will regain her form for the worlds later this year. That means she can return to displaying the personality for which she is known, smiling, laughing and, yes, giving big bear hugs to anyone in her vicinity, especially her fellow throwers.
Friday, though, it took her audience a little time to warm to her, perhaps out of intimidation of having an Olympian in the midst.
“Yeah, people (at Hamilton Field) weren’t sure what to do. They kind of kept staring at me and not want to talk,” she said. “I was like, ‘Hey! I really am nice and I swear you can come up and say hello and, yes, you can even come up and hug me.”
That started changing after Price started her warm-ups. First, she took two hammers and spun them at the same time, something hardly ever seen in these parts. Then, she did something else hardly seen, utilizing at least three practice attempts in which she used only one arm. Some of those tosses would have qualified her for the final round.
By the time Price was ready for her first competition tosses in the second flight, the crowd was behind her.
“It felt good to hear them,” she said. “I just wanted to shake off the rust here and I was very nervous, just wanting to get those kinks out and it was so exciting to hear them yelling for me.”
Price is an alum of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where she won two NCAA championships. She discovered the hammer after her high school career at Troy Buchanan High School in the St. Louis suburb of Troy. Her main sport was softball, where she earned All-State status in Missouri.
SIU is also where she met her husband, J.C. Lambert, who is the throwing coach with the Salukis and still coaches her today. He was present at Hamilton Field, in fact, directing his current crop of hammer throwers, who finished second, third and fourth behind his wife, who competed for the Nike New York Athletic Club.
She said Lambert has been huge in her recovery.
“He’s my coach, my husband, my best friend, supporter … oh he’s fantastic. There’s no coach like him that is able to get in there and motivate me,” she said.
Price also said she would like to return to Hamilton Field.
“If you can tell (Murray State officials) something, tell them don’t change the ring. I really like it,” she said. “I like how fast it is.
“This was a good meet to open up and get things going for me and I’m really excited about the season. (She and Lambert) just keep telling ourselves, ‘Just keep building … just keep building it back,’ and I know we’ll keep building (the distance). I do have an automatic bid for the worlds in July, so I don’t have to qualify at the USAs. I want to be throwing far at the end of June.”
Price also said she is excited about the hammer throw in the USA and how it is attracting more women to try this sport that was created in about 2000 BC in Ireland. She believes this means more American women besides her will be filling the record books with huge tosses.
“Oh it’s amazing to be up on the list of women who have thrown 80 meters, and to be up there with Anita Włodarczyk is extraordinary,” she said. “But I’m really pumped, really excited that we’re going to be starting to see other Americans who are over 80 meters in the future.
“The hammer throw, yeah, it’s off the beaten path. But this is an 8.8-pound ball on a 3-feet-11-inch wire that weighs about the weight of a cast-iron skillet, and I throw it almost the length of a football field. It’s a blast!”
