MURRAY —Every baseball season, the Murray State baseball program takes time to pay tribute to a man whose name is stamped on it.
Johnny Reagan was the head coach at Murray State for seasons and compiled 776 coaching wins, along with several conference titles and sending quite a few players to the professional ranks. A sign of how revered he is can be found in the name of the baseball facility — Johnny Reagan Field, which is how it was titled, not only at its current location next to Roy Stewart Stadium, but at its old area along Chestnut Street at the northwest edge of the campus’ group of academic buildings.
The usual things happen on Johnny Reagan Day. The current team dresses in uniforms that bear the name “Breds,” short for “Thoroughbreds,” which is how the team was identified during Reagan’s tenure, even several years after the school adopted the name “Racers.” The entire team also wears the same number, 36, which was Reagan’s number during both his playing and coaching days at Murray State. However, Saturday’s ceremony included something very special — an announcement — from Reagan’s family members.
“Today, Johnny Reagan Day, is the perfect backdrop to announce that the Reagan family will make a $100,000 donation to help with the needed upgrades to Reagan Field,” the family said in a prepared statement that was read during the pre-game ceremony by one of Reagan’s disciples, former player Dave Winder, now Murray State’s associate athletic director for communications and public relations.
“We are excited about the future of our Murray State baseball team. The teamwork, excitement and class they show is not only a reflection of their hard work but also a reflection of the character of the young men on the team,” the family’s statement read. “The level of support from MSU administration and our athletic department is at the highest level since Coach Reagan himself was in the dugout. We know he would share our enthusiasm for the growth and development of our baseball program. Hopefully, this will continue the legacy of Johnny Reagan and Breds baseball.”
The upgrades are part of a multi-prong strategic plan designed by Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal and others. This announcement also comes a few months after Murray State was officially invited to join and accepted the invitation of the Missouri Valley Conference, which, by all accounts, represents a significant step up in competition, including in baseball, where The Valley, as it is known, has put teams not only in the NCAA Playoffs but also the College World Series in Omaha.
Winder said it warms his heart to see his old coach recognized like this every year.
“The stories of Coach Reagan, pouring his life into the people he coached and worked with, are too numerous to count. This is the reason we love Coach. Most of us can remember some games and results and such, but what we really remember is how he treated us and taught us, not only to play the game of baseball, but to play the game of life,” Winder said.
“His spirit lives on today with our team and Head Coach Dan Skirka, teaching and playing the great game the right way.”
Johnny Reagan Day came at an important time this season as the Racers are in a feverish quest to jump back into the upper portion of the Ohio Valley Conference race, SIUE was in fifth place, one spot ahead of Murray State, entering the weekend.
Saturday did not end the way Racer fans hoped, a disappointing 6-4 loss to the Cougars in which they erased a 4-0 deficit. However, the weekend went well overall as Murray State won the other two games and has now won eight of its last nine in OVC play, trading places with SIUE for fifth.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get the win for (the Reagan family members in attendance), but our guys played hard and respected the tradition. That’s something we talk about a lot,” Skirka said after Sunday’s dramatic 7-6 walk-off win. “Our alumni base is as good as anyone, so it was an honor to wear the Breds name and honor Coach Reagan’s old No. 36.”
He also talked briefly about the Reagan family’s gift to the program.
“I’m blown way. Wow! That’s awesome, but that’s the type of people they are, and we appreciate them for their support,” he said.
