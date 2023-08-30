Racer 1 On The Farm

Jockey Madison Kirby sits atop Racer 1 this week as Dr. Shea Porr, who leads the Racer 1 program, chats with Kirby.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — The 2023 Murray State Football season marks the 47th consecutive for fans to enjoy Racer 1 and a student jockey make a trip around the track at Roy Stewart Stadium after the home team scores a touchdown.  

Madison Kirby, an agriculture education major, from Louisville is the 39th student to serve as jockey for this amazing Murray State tradition. Now in his eighth year as Racer 1, “Vegas” is a quarter horse that continues to be one of the best to perform at Murray State.