MURRAY — The 2023 Murray State Football season marks the 47th consecutive for fans to enjoy Racer 1 and a student jockey make a trip around the track at Roy Stewart Stadium after the home team scores a touchdown.
Madison Kirby, an agriculture education major, from Louisville is the 39th student to serve as jockey for this amazing Murray State tradition. Now in his eighth year as Racer 1, “Vegas” is a quarter horse that continues to be one of the best to perform at Murray State.
GoRacers.com made its annual visit to the Murray State Equine Center to see Racer 1 at his home where he was born in 2012.
The Racer 1 program remains under the watchful eye of Dr. Shea Porr, a member of the faculty of MSU’s Animal & Equine Science department. The first performance is Saturday when Murray State opens its 99th collegiate football season at Stewart Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. against Presbyterian.
The Racer 1 tradition was started in 1976 when a horse named “Violet Cactus” first ran the track after a MSU touchdown. A gray mare, she was buried just inside the northwest wall at Stewart Stadium after her death. A plaque on the stadium wall tells the story of the first Racer 1. Since 1985, each horse performing at Racer Football has held the name of Racer 1. Carol Robertson was the first Racer 1 jockey.
