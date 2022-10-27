MURRAY - The 2022 Murray State Football season marks the 46th consecutive for fans seeing Racer One and the student jockey take a trip around the track at Roy Stewart Stadium after the home team scores a touchdown.
Madison Kirby, an agriculture education major from Louisville, is the 39th student to serve as jockey for this amazing Murray State tradition.
For the seventh-consecutive year, GoRacers.com made an August visit to the Murray State Equine Center to see Racer One at his home where he was born in 2012. “Vegas” is a quarter horse and has been an excellent Racer One as the only Racer One born at Murray State.
Dr. Shea Porr is MSU’s Animal & Equine Science department head and leads the Racer 1 program.
The Racer 1 tradition was started when a horse named “Violet Cactus” first ran the track after a MSU touchdown in 1976. A beautiful gray mare, she was buried just inside the northwest wall at Stewart Stadium after her death. A plaque on the stadium wall tells the story of the first Racer 1. Since 1985, each horse performing at Racer Football has held the name of Racer 1. Carol Robertson was the first Racer One jockey.
Fans got their first chance to see Racer One in September when Murray State hosted Jacksonville State at Roy Stewart Stadium. The second of five home games was on Murray State University Family Weekend (Sept. 24) when Eastern Illinois paid a visit. UT Martin came to Murray on Oct 8 on Breast Cancer Awareness Day and Tennessee State is here this week for homecoming at 2 p.m. The home final finds Robert Morris visiting (Nov. 12) on Hall of Fame Day/Military Appreciation Day in a 1 p.m. kick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.