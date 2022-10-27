Racer One and jockey

Obviously, a horse and rider have to have a strong relationship in order to perform well and that appears to be the case with this year's jockey for Racer One, Madison Kirby. Here, during a photo shoot in August at the Murray State University West Farm., Racer One, also known as "Vegas," nudges his nose onto her cheek as a show of affection for his partner.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY -  The 2022 Murray State Football season marks the 46th consecutive for fans seeing Racer One and the student jockey take a trip around the track at Roy Stewart Stadium after the home team scores a touchdown.

Madison Kirby, an agriculture education major from Louisville, is the 39th student to serve as jockey for this amazing Murray State tradition.