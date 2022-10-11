MURRAY — Many of Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood’s opening statements for his post-game meetings with the media so far this season have been short and to the point.

They have gone something to the extent of “We lost a football game by ...” followed by the score. However, he also is aware that in several of the Racers’ losses in a nightmarish start to the season so far, the final score has not been indicative of how the game was actually played.