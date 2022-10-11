MURRAY — Many of Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood’s opening statements for his post-game meetings with the media so far this season have been short and to the point.
They have gone something to the extent of “We lost a football game by ...” followed by the score. However, he also is aware that in several of the Racers’ losses in a nightmarish start to the season so far, the final score has not been indicative of how the game was actually played.
Saturday was yet another example as the Racers trailed the nation’s 14th-ranked FCS team —regional rival UT Martin —by only one score with nine minutes left. Once again, though, the Racers saw the opponent pull away to win by a lopsided score, this time 45-16, as they fell to 0-6 and 0-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
“It’s been our M.O. We have a one-possession game in the fourth quarter and get blown out,” said Hood, whose team was also only one score down at top-25 Southeastern Louisiana the previous week, only to watch the Lions erupt down the stretch in a 49-14 loss the previous week. “We had all kinds of players where we could have done better and had a better outcome (throughout the game).That said, we are at the nine-minute mark in a one-possession game.”
Actually, UTM (5-1, 2-0 in the OVC) was only up 21-16 at the beginning of the final quarter. That is when Murray State quarterback Jayden Stinson, who did throw five interceptions Saturday, appeared to hit receiver Taylor Shields with a short pass on 3rd-and-3 at the Racer 42-yard line. Shields appeared to have caught the ball beyond the line to gain a huge first down and was pushed backward before hitting the ground.
When he hit the ground, though, the ball popped into the air and UTM linebacker John Ford caught the ball for what the officials ruled as an interception. Hood said his assistants in the press box immediately told him that they believed the play would be overturned on replay. But it wasn’t.
The Racer defense stiffened, holding the Skyhawks to a short field goal that only extended the lead to 24-16.
On the ensuing possession, Stinson just missed pulling the Racers within two points on a long pass to receiver LaMartez Brooks that he overthrew by about two yards. The Racers eventually punted, which UTM turned into an insurance score, a three-yard run by running back Zak Wallace that extended the lead to 31-16 with 6:16 left.
UTM then turned two more Stinson picks into rushing scores down the stretch, leaving the final result. UTM had 197 yards rushing in the final quarter. Up to that point, the Racers had held the explosive Skyhawks to only 53.
“Not counting that fourth quarter, of course, we were stopping the run. That’s good football and you’ve got to be able to stop the run and run the ball to have a chance,” Hood said.
Until the fourth quarter, the Racers ran the ball pretty well. Led by freshman Jawaun Northington (88 yards Saturday), Murray State was able to slow down the game. This was especially true in the second quarter, when the Racers appeared to gain control in the trenches, using the ground game to pull within 14-7 on Northington’s four-yard run.
Feeling momentum, the Racers then took advantage of a huge mistake on the ensuing kickoff as UTM’s return man let the ball bounce at about the 15 and was caught and tackled at the 2. That led to the Racer pass rush forcing a safety as UTM quarterback Dresser Wynn was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, trimming the lead to 14-9.
Earlier, defensive back Jaylon Bolden ended a UTM drive with an interception in the end zone. The Skyhawks also had another drive end on an errant snap after they had driven to the doorstep of the Racers’ goal line. It was recovered by Murray State linebacker Darnel Victor.
After UTM seemed to right itself with a scoring drive in the third quarter, resulting in running back Sam Franklin’s 28-yard sprint to the left side, Stinson found receiver Taylor Shields for a 78-yard scoring strike that cut the lead back to 21-16.
However, for Shields, who has now had two straight weeks of catching TD passes of 75 yards or longer, that success does not compare to the fact that those plays have been in vain.
“We’re definitely taking a hit on our egos. It’s hard when you keep doing good things and don’t win,” said Shields, who ended with four catches for 112 yards. “It would feel even better to come out with a win.”
“There’s a lot of football left,” Bolden said.”I’m sure we can find something inside this team to turn this thing around.”
