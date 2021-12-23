AUBURN, Ala. — Wednesday’s men’s basketball contest between No. 12 Auburn and Murray State could be summed up in one fatal sequence for the visiting Racers.
It came in the second half after Murray State had fought to overcome a woeful shooting night to scratch within only six points of the Southeastern Conference powerhouse. Then came the quintessential sign that it was not the Racers’ night.
First, guard Wendell Green hit a half-court prayer for a 3-pointer that avoided a shot-clock violation and pushed the lead back to nine. Then, on the next possession, guard Lior Berman hit a three of his own, that banked off the glass. That was part of a 23-9 run that gave the Tigers all of the breathing room they would need in a 71-58 win at Auburn Arena.
“We executed pretty well there in the second half and we were right back in the game ,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team fell to 10-2 on the season. The Tigers moved to 11-1. The Racers had trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half before trimming the lead to 37-27 by halftime.
Murray State then opened the second half on an 8-4 surge to pull within 41-35 after guard Justice Hill converted one of two free throws with 15:52 left. Then, after the Racers had a chance to cut the lead even more, Auburn’s 6-10 forward Jabari Smith buried a 3-pointer at the other end to push the lead back to 44-35, followed by two free throws from Green that led to his miracle shot that came as Murray State guard Trae Hannibal was providing resistance near the mid-court stripe to put Auburn up 49-35.
That had to seem like salt in the proverbial wound for the Racers as they struggled mightily to put together any consistency on offense. Shots that had been falling for the Racers in a seven-game winning streak just did not on Wednesday as the Racers ended the night 19-of-56 (34%) from the field and also were 7-of-18 from 3-point range (38.9%).
“For us to beat a top-10 team in the country like that, we were going to have to make some of those open threes because they made it so difficult to score on them at the rim,” McMahon said of the Tigers, who were much bigger inside and used that advantage to not just disrupt the Racers’ shots, but also hammered Murray State on the boards, outrebounding the Racers 48-33 overall, while claiming 14 on the offensive end that led to a 13-5 edge in second-chance points.
“I think that was the key to the game. Our first-shot defense was good enough. We held them to 42% from the floor and 32% from three,” McMahon said. “We did a poor job on the defensive glass and that hurt us more than anything.”
One Racer player who was not struggling was guard Tevin Brown, playing in his home state and playing a team whose coach had recruited him hard out of high school. Brown, who was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week, continued to score well, hitting eight of his 15 shots, while going 3-of-6 from 3-point range in scoring a game-high 22 points.
The problem was he was the only Racer really firing with any consistency. Forward KJ Williams did end in double figures with 12 points but it came on a night where he was only 4-of-18 from the floor and 2-of-7 on 3-pointers, many of which came on shots where he was left alone and had time to set his feet before shooting.
However, Auburn must be given credit as its size helped result in 11 blocked shots, seven by 7-1 North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler, who also ended the game tied wth Green for team-high honors with 13 points, while he also accounted for seven of team’s rebounds.
The Tigers’ aggressive defense is a staple of Head Coach Bruce Pearl, who guided Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, and had brought fellow SEC member Tennessee to the cusp of the Final Four several other previous times.
“They were averaging 86 points per game, which is sixth in the nation, coming into this game, so what we try to do is make it difficult or them to run their stuff and Matt is an outstanding coach, particularly on the offensive end,” Pearl said in an interview with the SEC Network after the win. “They get what they want, They’re a dangerous club and they were like 40 in the (national power ratings, coming into Wednesday), so this is a really good win for us. It’s a Quad 1 win for us.”
The desperation heave for Green, who transferred from former OVC member Eastern Kentucky, was part of a huge second half. He scored 11 of his 13 points from the bench in the final 20 minutes to spearhead the Tigers’ attack.
“We’ve always had great respect for Wendell Green at point guard. He played against us last year at Eastern Kentucky and I thought he played really well with 13 points and 10 rebounds. I thought he did a nice job running their team.”
It did not seem as if the Racers were headed for a frustrating night early in this game. In fact, it was the Racers looking sharp on offense as they seized a 9-4 lead on a Williams bomb. That, though, is where the positive moments started ending as the Tigers responded with a 17-7 run that was capped by a Kessler follow score that put them up 21-11 a little more than halfway through the opening half.
Smith, seen by many as the top pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA draft, was the only other Auburn player to score in double figures as he had 12.
