MURRAY — Since Murray State’s announcement more than a week ago that it would be leaving its long-standing home in the Ohio Valley Conference for the Missouri Valley Conference, there has been much excitement in Racer Nation.
However, those fans may not know a whole lot about the place where 13 of their 15 teams are about to call home, other than it seems to be much larger in area and will require some new travel arrangements. When they do take that closer look, though, they may feel event more excitement.
For starters, The Valley, as it is known, is one of the oldest conferences in America, a sure sign of stability.
“From a membership perspective, the Missouri Valley Conference, over its 115-history, has had 35 different members since it was founded in 1907. That makes it the second-oldest conference of the 32 leagues that exist right now (in NCAA Division 1),” said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “The only one that eclipses it, from an age perspective, is the Big 10, which was founded in 1896, so we’re dealing with a very historic and stable conference that has had incredible access.”
And while it appears to have a history of losing several schools over the years, a closer look shows that many of these former members left The Valley for bigger things, much bigger things.
In that list are 13 schools that all play at the major-college level in basketball and 11 that are in the FCS of college football. These include the likes of Nebraska, Oklahoma, Louisville, Memphis, Houston, Butler, Cincinnati, Kansas and many others. The last two departures — Wichita State to the American Athletic Conference and Creighton to the Big East — are routine visitors to the major-college top 20, even top 10.
“This is a conference that has had 15 team national championships, 73 individual national championships, and then you start to dive in to some specific sports,” Saal said. “Men’s basketball has made 18 Final Four appearances (including two in the last 10 years with Wichita going in 2013 and Loyola-Chicago in 2018). Baseball has had 19 College World Series appearances and baseball programs have had multiple bids in the NCAA Tournament 26 times over that period.
“Volleyball has had multiple bids 16 times, soccer has had multiple bids 17 times and softball has had multiple bids 13 times. From a women’s basketball perspective, and I’m really excited about this for our program (which is having a strong season so far in 2021-22), The Valley boasts two Final Fours, three Elite Eights and eight Sweet 16s and I think what’s interesting is, in the 2020-21 academic year, they placed six women’s basketball teams in the postseason play combination of the NCAA Tournament, the WNIT and then some of those smaller tournaments that go as well.
“They are really, really impressive with their sports portfolio and their success over the years.”
That “multiple bids” idea has been a frequently expressed by Murray State officials since the announcement that the Board of Regents would be accepting The Valley’s invitation to join the conference. That is important in two regards, it would seem.
First, the conference having its teams receive more than one bid to such events as the NCAA Tournament presents added opportunity. The Valley has put three teams into the tournament, two of which are not the tournament champion, on a few occasions and it is rare that it only receives one bid. With the OVC, years of having more teams than the tournament champion reach the Big Dance have been few and far between.
Then, there is the second factor, the one that seems to find a way to dominate everything these days — money.
“When you start to look at multiple bids and earning multiple unit shares of the NCAA Tournament, it really raises the tide for all of the boats in the league,” Saal said, adding that, from a competitive standpoint, The Valley is as solid as any league in the Big Dance. “The stat that really stands out to me is that, since 2012, the Missouri Valley Conference is 12-1 in first-round games in the NCAA Tournament. This is a league that doesn’t just expect to perform, it expects multiple teams to get into the tournament.
“Start thinking about 12 wins in the NCAA Tournament over the last 12 years … that produces a lot financially for the league as well.”
Speaking of money, there is also a phenomenon in college athletics these days called TV deals. Saal said The Valley has a big one.
“We spent about an hour one day with Jack Watkins, who is their media relations specialist within the Missouri Valley Conference, and he was explaining to us the combination of their portfolio with ESPN+ and with the CBS family of networks, and he told us that this not only was for the CBS networks that you get on cable but their final game of their men’s basketball tournament is on the actual CBS,” he said. “That’s just incredible exposure and it’s in the middle of the afternoon, so both digitally and linearly, our fans are going to be able to consume more Racer sports.
“To give you an example, in the OVC, they are contractually obligated to televise every football and men’s and women’s basketball game, and I want to say that’s for 38 additional now, which gets you to about 60 or 65. Well, we’ve overachieved that in the last two years and we’ve had televised 80-plus. That expectation within the Missouri Valley Conference is for that 80-plus number (with the likelihood of going higher). So you’re going to get a lot more fans that will have access to Murray State games within the Missouri Valley Conference.”
Murray State will have 13 of its sports officially join The Valley on July 1. Rifle will stay in the OVC because no members of The Valley have that sport.
Football is having to wait until at least 2023 to see if it will have a new conference home because it has to be vetted into the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which is separate entity from the actual MVC. The football conference consists of teams that are not part of the MVC, including four from North and South Dakota, including nine-time NCAA FCS (formerly Division 1-AA) champion North Dakota State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.