MURRAY — Now that their season opener is behind them, Murray State’s basketball women prepare for a major step up in competition on Sunday.
That is when the Racers (1-0 after a 97-54 win over Christian Brothers Thursday) meet Big 10 power Purdue.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MURRAY — Now that their season opener is behind them, Murray State’s basketball women prepare for a major step up in competition on Sunday.
That is when the Racers (1-0 after a 97-54 win over Christian Brothers Thursday) meet Big 10 power Purdue.
“A game like Purdue is a game we need to play,” Racers Head Coach Rechelle Turner said after the opening win. “We need to prove to ourselves that we can go into a Power Five school and hold our own. We did that with (Southeastern Conference member) Missouri last year (falling 76-70 after having the lead in the final two minutes). We’ve got to continue to take that step this year.”
Purdue is not only a Big 10 power but a national one, as well. The Boilermakers were opening their season Thursday night against Marshall at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, where Sunday’s game will also be played.
Purdue won the national title in 1999 and has been to the Final Four three times in all. The Boilermakers are led by second-year Head Coach Katie Gearls, an All-American at Purdue in 2007.
Purdue was 17-15 a year ago.
Sunday’s game is set for a 1 p.m. tipoff and can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM and watched on Big10+.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.