MURRAY — Infielder Gracie Osbron of the Murray State softball team has been named as the first Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the 2023 season, the league announced Tuesday.
The Paris, Tennessee native was 8-for-15 at the plate over five games last week with two runs, seven RBIs and a homerun. Against Abilene Christian, Osbron became just the 14th player in school history to tally four hits in a single game to go along with five RBIs. The redshirt senior ended the week with a batting average of .533, a slugging percentage of .733 and an on-base percentage of .588.
