MURRAY — At a watch party Sunday for the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament, Murray State third baseman Gracie Osbron was asked about the prospects of the Racers being sent to the Tuscaloosa Regional.
“I’ve been there a few times. It won’t bother me too much,” said Osbron, who started her college career at Southeastern Conference powerhouse Tennessee after signing with the Lady Vols out of nearby Henry County (Tenn.) High School in Paris.
She indeed knows Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama quite well. In her two seasons with the Lady Vols, the home of two-time national champ Alabama was a place visited by Tennessee a few times. And she said she has played off that experience this season, one that includes helping the Racers to their first-ever NCAA appearance after winning both the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships and compiling a program-best 40-16-1 record.
However, she said just being with this team has been one of her most rewarding experiences in softball.
“It’s a huge deal for me. I’ve had a very long softball road and I went to a couple of schools (UT and Jackson State Community College in Jackson, Tennessee) before this one, and I feel like I finally found my home,” said Osbron, who hit the game-winning two-run home run in Thursday’s dramatic 12-inning win over Southeast Missouri at Oxford, Alabama. A few days earlier, she was named a First Team All-OVC selection for her play this season.
“To do it with these girls, though, means more than anything else I’ve done in my career.”
Osbron certainly acts like she is right at home during games. Rarely, does she show any negative emotion. A grimace after a pop-up at the plate might be the most animated she becomes.
Most times, she is flashing a big smile, be it out on the base paths or in the dugout while encouraging her teammates.
“Now, I do get frustrated sometimes, but my teammates pick me up and make me look better,” Osbron said, fully accepting the notion that she is among the leaders of this team when it comes to the art of encouraging others.
“Yes, that is one thing I have contributed this year, is telling everyone, ‘Hey! Forget about (a bad play) and move on.’ It’s not about one pitch, one ball, one hit. We had to turn it around when those happened to us and I definitely think I contributed a lot to helping them do that, to just throw it away and move on to the next thing.”
Osbron also thinks that her story shows that a great time can be had at a smaller school, especially one about a half-hour south of Murray.
And for her, the well-known saying of the SEC — “It just means more” — applies to her career so far at Murray State.
“I know that playing in the SEC sounds like the bigger deal, but this team is just a family and I don’t think I’ve felt that as much as I have here,” she said. “This is bigger than me.”
