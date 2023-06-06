OKLAHOMA CITY — The team that Murray State played very close in last year’s NCAA Softball Tournament, bowed out of the Women’s College World Series Monday but not before scaring the heavy favorite.
Practically playing on home soil, Oklahoma has been seen as, pretty much, unbeatable. And with an NCAA-record 50-game winning streak, and having lost only once this season, that was justified. Yet, only two days after easily defeating the team seen as OU’s chief threat, Southeastern Conference power Tennessee, the Sooners were pushed to the limit by PAC12 power Stanford Monday afternoon before pulling out a 4-2 win in nine hard-fought innings.
After defeating Murray State, 3-1, in the first round of last year’s Tuscaloosa Regional, the Cardinal (47-15) went on to upset host Alabama not once, but twice, in winning the regional. This season, Stanford stormed through the tournament as the host team for both the regional and super regional rounds and advanced to OKC.
Last week, the Cardinal gave the Sooners a fight before falling, 2-0. Monday, Stanford took OU into even deeper waters before the Sooners broke through with a two-run double off the bat of T Jennings in the top of the ninth inning.
Stanford took a page out of the Racers’ playback from last year’s meeting in Tuscaloosa, taking an early lead. The Cardinal scored twice in the first inning Monday but the Sooners quickly erased that advantage by scoring once in the second and once in the third to tie the game.
With the win, OU is now 59-1 on the season and has advanced to the championship series. The Sooners will now face either Tennessee or Florida State in a game that was played after press time Monday.
