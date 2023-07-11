BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Along with including teams that are no longer in the Ohio Valley Conference, the lists of the OVC’s 75th Anniversary teams also includes players for sports that no longer exist at some schools.
Today’s feature looks at one of these situations in regards to former OVC member Murray State in the sport of tennis. In the 2010s, men’s tennis was discontinued on the campus, but that did not mean its impact is forgotten. Perhaps this 75th Anniversary list will help see to that.
However, as should be the case, the ladies are first in this look at Murray State tennis.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Anna Lask was a 2014 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame and she is still regarded as one of the best players ever to represent the Racers. She arrived at Murray in 2003 and quickly established herself as an outstanding singles and doubles competitor. She is currently the all-time school leader in singles victories with a mark of 104-39, and in doubles with a 105-34 record. Many of her doubles wins came alongside her sister, Rachel. When her singles and doubles wins are combined, she has a Murray State-best of 209-73 (74.1%). A four-time All-OVC selection, she was OVC Player of the Year in 2007 as a senior and helped the Racers to a spot in the NCAA Championship.
Melissa Spencer was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame last year and is also one of the best to wear blue and gold. She was the two-time OVC Player of the Year in 2003 and 2004. Only player in MSU history with more than one and among four players to win the honor (April Horning-1983, Sally Henley-1987, Anna Lask-2007). She was named All-OVC three times and was part of a dynasty at MSU that won the OVC championship in 2001, 2002 and 2003, which were also the years Murray State went to its NCAA Tournaments. In four spring seasons (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004), she helped the Racers go 66-39 (.628) in team matches overall and 28-4 (.875) in OVC matches.
MEN’S TENNIS
Nikola Araric was a 2014 Racer Hall of Fame inductee who arrived from Germany in 1998 and out together a superb career. He was named OVC Player of the Year three times and was 90-27 in singles matches and almost unbeatable in conference play. As a freshman in 1999, he was 6-0 in OVC play. As a junior and senior, he had a streak of winning 13 straight matches at one point and, as a junior in 2001, he was 16-2. He was Murray State’s No. 1 singles player from the time he arrived as a freshman
Johnny King was a 1975 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame. The Paducah native did not lose an OVC match from 1956-59 and helped the Racers win the OVC team title three times — 1956, 1957 and 1959. He also won six individual OVC championships. In 1956, King’s freshman year, he won the Class B singles title, and then repeated the feat in 1957. Playing in the Class A division in 1958, King walked off with the championship and then teamed up with Joe Orr to win the doubles in that class.
Mats Ljungman was a Racer Hall of Fame inductee in 1993. As Murray State’s No. 2 singles player, he set an NCAA record with 150 singles wins from 1980-83 and won two OVC No. 2 singles championships. In 1982, he went 41-4 in singles matches, a school record for a No. 2 player. In doubles, he won three OVC titles with two different partners.
John Powless was a 1965 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame and earned that honor by not losing a varsity match in his final three seasons with the Racers. He was the heart and soul of two OVC team titles and a conference runner-up finish. In 1955, he earned a sweep by winning the OVC Class A singles title, then teamed with Art Smith to win the doubles crown. He repeated with Smith as OVC doubles champs in 1956, then duplicated his ’55 accomplishment by winning the singles and teaming with Brooks Dunoy for the doubles crown. He advanced to the NCAA Tournament and defeated some of the game’s best. After leaving Murray State, he was the coach of the American Junior Davis Cup team.
Tony Wretlund was a 2007 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame and, along with Araric, is the only Racer to play at the No. 1 singles spot his entire career. The Swedish sensation was a two-time OVC Player of the Year and had already built such a big reputation by the time he was a junior that he was named to the OVC’s All-Time Tennis Team. In 1988, he was ranked as high as eight in NCAA Region 3. He finished his career with a 112-52 singles record, including 50-3 in conference singles play. He was also part of a Murray State program that won every league team title in the 1980’s.
Fadi Zamjaoui arrived in 2004 from a place whose name became the title of one of the greatest motion pictures of all time — Casablanca in the nation of Morocco — to start what indeed was a beautiful friendship with Murray State. He was an All-OVC selection twice and Player of the Year in 2006 after going 14-4 in singles play (8-1 in OVC play). As a junior, he led the Racers with 11 singles and six doubles wins and was 7-1 against OVC opponents.
COACHES
Connie Keasling was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2019 after two separate stints as women’s head coach — 1984-87 and 1992-2011. Her teams won five OVC team championships and were runner-up five other times. Four of those teams reached the NCAA Tournament — 2001-03 and ’07). Under her guidance, Keasling’s tenure produced four OVC Player of the Year winners (Sally Henley, 1987), Melissa Spencer (2003-04) and Anna Lask (2007). During one 10-year period, she had 73 players come through her program, all of whom graduated and all of whom won at least one OVC title. Her 22 years marked the fourth-longest tenure of any coach at Murray State and she was the second women’s coach to be inducted to the Hall of Fame (Nita Head being the other). In 2021, she was also inducted to the OVC Hall of Fame.
Bennie Purcell
If his name is familiar to the OVC 75th Anniversary discussion, well, that is because he was also placed on the men’s basketball list for a standout career in the late 1940s-early ‘50s. However, once his basketball days were over, he became one of the greatest tennis coaches the OVC has ever seen. It started in 1969 (ironically, the same year he was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame) and it did not take long to see that Purcell was the perfect person for the job as the Racers won the OVC team title in his first season. It was the first of 11, the last 10 coming in a fashion that has not been seen in any OVC sport then or since, sweeping an entire decade. The Racers basically put a lease on the team title with 10 straight wins in the 1980s. He was an eight-time OVC Coach of the Year, the dean of OVC men’s tennis coaches (222-93 record) and in the top five on the active collegiate tennis coaches’ list for career wins. His teams have had fourteen 20-win seasons and two 30-win campaigns. In 22 seasons, he has led his teams to a record of 459-202 in dual matches, including an NCAA record 59 straight conference wins during the 1980s. The courts along Chestnut Street are named in his honor and, though he died in 2016, he is still known throughout Racer Nation as “Mr. MSU” because of his never-ending desire to promote his alma mater far and wide.
