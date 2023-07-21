BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — And so the end of the road has arrived.
Today’s look at the Ohio Valley Conference’s 75th Anniversary Teams of the 15 sports the OVC features will be the final installment, and it comes in baseball.
This is a league that has created some big names in the game with several of its alumni eventually making their way to “The Show,” known to all as the Major Leagues. Murray State has had a few of those too as the program has evolved from its former home, where the current Martha Layne Collins Industry and Technology Building stands.
When the current version of Murray State’s baseball field began hosting games in 1989 next to Roy Stewart Stadium, the threat of cars being hit by home runs or foul balls moved from Chestnut Street (behind right field) to the KY 121 Bypass (behind left field). At both places, though, the same name has been stamped and it is where this or any conversation about Murray State baseball will begin.
It starts with a legend.
COACHES
Johnny Reagan was still several years away from retirement when he was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1971. That should say a lot by itself. However, he was not anywhere close to finished as he would remain in charge of baseball until 1993 (after starting as head coach in 1958). Throw in the fact that he was director of athletics for nine years, won the OVC title 11 times, as well as being All-OVC each of his four years as a basketball player and he undoubtedly would have a spot on a Mount Rushmore of Racer athletics. Yes, he also was a baseball standout, playing at shortstop his first two years before switching to pitcher and playing two years professionally. It was as a coach, though, that he made his biggest mark. He was OVC Coach of the Year 10 times with his 1975 team finishing 40-9, being ranked in the top 15 nationally and making history as the OVC’s first NCAA playoff participant. In 1979, the Thoroughbreds (as the baseball team remained known for several years after the school’s other teams became “Racers”) came within one win of a trip to the College World Series, falling to host Mississippi State of the powerful Southeastern Conference after winning their first two games in Starkville. In 36 years, he won 776 games. He also is recognized well beyond Murray and Calloway County as he was the chairman of the NCAA Baseball Committee from 1978-86 and is a member of the American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and the OVC Hall of Fame. His high school alma mater in Bismark, Missouri also has named its field for him, giving him fields named for him in two places. His Murray State number — 20 — was also retired in basketball, meaning that when his baseball number — 36 — was retired, he became the only Murray State athlete to have his number retired in two different sports.
PLAYERS
Steve Barrett was a 1988 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame and, like Reagan, starred in two sports at Murray State. He was a three-year starter for fellow Hall of Famer Cal Luther in basketball but he made Reagan awfully proud on the diamond as well. An infielder all four years, he earned All-OVC honors in 1971 as a freshman second baseman and was All-OVC twice more, once at second (1973) and once as a third baseman (1974). He hovered around .400 at the plate his first two years, setting school single-season records as a sophomore for slugging percentage (.721), doubles (14) and total bases (93). He broke the single-season record for home runs in 1973 wth 11 and RBIs (42). In ’73, he helped Murray State win 30-or-more games for the first time in school history and the first of two OVC titles in a row, with the team winning 36 games in 1974. When his career ended, he owned school career records in numerous hitting categories and for games played (156).
Wes Cunningham was a 2016 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame. He was a three-time All-OVC First Team selection and was named OVC Player of the Year in 2010. He joined Daniel Calhoun as the only two All-Americans in Murray State’s history and was the 18th baseball player to be inducted to the Hall of Fame. He is Murray State’s all-time leader in career batting average (.399), hits (237), triples (14), RBIs (167) and total bases (406). He was a 2010 ESPN The Magazine Second Team All-American and was named a Third Team All-American by Louisville Slugger. His senior season — 2010 — still is one of the most prolific in Racer history with a .408 batting average, 22 homers, 86 RBIs and 77 runs scored. His 192 total bases and those 86 RBIs are also OVC single-season records.
Brock Downey did not have to go very far to make an impact as a collegian after a standout career at Murray High. He had been as strong of a hitter as he was a pitcher for the Tigers, but became a full-time pitcher with the Racers with his junior season in 2014 being the best. That year, he won nine games (two shy of the school mark) and did it by being durable, setting a new school record for innings pitched (107.2). His durability was displayed in a series against the nation’s top offensive team — Ohio State — as he pitched 4.8 innings in relief for a save, then took the mound as a starter and promptly held the Buckeyes to three runs in 8.1 innings as he earned the win. He ended that season with a 2.76 ERA and All-OVC First Team honors. His senior season saw him strike out 13 batters against a tough Jacksonville State team and toss a one-hitter over 7.1 innings in a win over Dayton that included 11 Ks.
George Dugan was a 1977 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame and is regarded as one of the greatest to ever play for Murray State. He helped Reagan win three OVC titles (1963-65), as well as two OVC Tournaments. On the mound, he was a four-time All-OVC selection and earned OVC Pitcher of the Year honors his final three seasons. When he concluded his Murray State career, he owned every pitching record with 24 complete games, nine shutouts, 343 strikeouts and the longest winning streak — nine. In 1963, he won all nine of his starts with a microscopic 0.29 ERA, best in the nation. He also teamed with Jerry Anderson on a combined no-hitter against Austin Peay in 1965. He was drafted by the newly-formed California Angels in the 1965 Major League Draft but never pitched a game for the big club. However, he was part of an interesting broadcast in 1993 on WTBS, which televises Atlanta Braves games. On that occasion, Braves analyst and former Majors star pitcher Don Sutton was calling a game between the Braves and Montreal, who had a rookie pitcher named Kirk Rueter (much more on him in a bit). Sutton said of Reuter, “Did you say he (Reuter) was from Murray State? That’s a great baseball school up in Kentucky. One of the best little left-handers I ever saw that didn’t get to pitch in the big leagues was George Dugan. He pitched just like Whitey Ford.”
Jack Perconte was a 1987 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame and was part of Reagan’s most winningest team. The 1975 team won 40 games, won the OVC title and made the school’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. A junior second baseman, he contributed a .404 batting average (among the best in the nation) for a Murray State team that hit .332, which was tops in the country. He was a two-time All-OVC selection and still holds more than a dozen school records. He is also the all-time school leader in games played and stolen bases and also has the OVC mark for career walks. He then proceeded to have one of the best professional careers for a Murray State player as he spent seven years in the Majors, mostly with Seattle. In 1984, he set the Mariners’ record for hits in a season. He ended his Murray State career having helped Reagan win 142 games, the best four-year run in school history.
Kirk Rueter (told you he’d come back to the discussion) was a 2002 Racer Hall of Fame inductee and had the highest amount of Major League success for a player the Murray State program has ever produced. He still holds the school record for complete games in a career (21), ranks fourth for career wins (20), 10th in career strikeouts (182), 10th in career innings pitched (230), eighth in career ERA (2.89). He is tied for first in single-season wins (11) and fourth in single-season complete games (eight). In 1991, he was named OVC Player of the Year after helping the Racers reach the OVC Tournament title game, having gone 14-3 in OVC regular-season play. However, it was what Rueter accomplished after his Murray State days that etched his name in stone when it came to Murray Stat’s baseball history. All he did was earn National League Rookie of the Year in 1993 with Montreal when, at 22, he went 8-0 in 14 starts. He would stay with the Expos through the 1996 season, going 25-12. Then, he was traded to San Francisco and played for Giants teams that competed for NL pennants. Finally, in 2002, they won the pennant and faced Anaheim in an all-California World Series, starting Game 4 and allowing a dangerous Angles lineup only three runs in six innings to get a win by a 4-3 score. The lanky southpaw then pitched shutout ball in Game 7 as a reliever but the Giants could not generate enough offense in a 4-1 loss. That ended a season where he was 14-8 with a .323 ERA. Only his 1998 performance had earned more wins (16). He ended his career with 130 wins against 92 losses.
