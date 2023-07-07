BRENTWOOD, Tenn. —When the Ohio Valley Conference began unveiling the lists a few weeks ago for its 75th Anniversary Teams, naming the top players of each sport the league oversees, one list Murray State fans were sure to be anticipating was the one for men’s basketball.
Yes, even though “The Finest Place We Know,” as it is known to its fan base, left the OVC last year to pursue new frontiers with the Missouri Valley Conference, this particular list serves as the reminder of why when public address announcers for Murray State games included that this program was home to “the greatest tradition in the Ohio Valley Conference.” The record proves it with 28 OVC regular-season and 18 tournament championships, along with five wins in the NCAA Tournament.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise that it was Murray State, though it is no longer part of the OVC, that placed the highest number of players — 19 — and the most coaches — three — named to this list. Today, those players and coaches are featured.
PLAYERS
Garrett Beshear was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1969 as second most prolific scorer in school history. He scored 1,798 points in 117 games for a career average of 15.4 ppg. His 23.8 ppg average in 1952-53 stood as the school’s high mark for several years and he helped the 1950-51 team win the OVC regular season and tournament championships. The ’51-’52 team was runner-up in the N.A.I.A. Tournament.
Marcus Brown was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2010 after a career that saw him named OVC Player of the Year twice and All-OVC three times. He still holds multiple school records, including the one for most points scored in a single game — 45 — in 1995. He is third all-time in career scoring (2,236) and his 26.4 ppg average in 1995-96 is the school record. He is one of nine Racers to have had his jersey number — 5 — retired and he went on to a stellar overseas professional career in which he was the top American scorer all-time in the Euroleague upon his retirement.
Tevin Brown holds the distinction of having played for two Murray State teams that won NCAA Tournament games (over Marquette in 2019 and San Francisco in 2022). He was part of two OVC Tournament titles, including the 2022 win that also came after the Racers had run the table in the regular season, becoming the first OVC team to have achieved that feat with 18 wins. He is the seventh all-time leading scorer at Murray State (1,915) and the school’s top 3-point artist with 354 made bombs. He was a three-time All-OVC First Team selection.
Isaiah Canaan was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2018 during which time his jersey number — 3 — was also retired. He was a three-time All-OVC selection and a two-time OVC Player honoree. He was named an Associated Press All-American in 2012, the year he helped the Racers win their first 23 games and earn the school’s first-ever ranking in the AP Top 10. He also has been part of two NCAA Tournament game wins (over Vanderbilt in 2010 and Colorado State in 2012). He is one of only six Murray State players and one of only 17 in OVC history to score 2,000-plus points (2,050, fifth in school history).
Howie Crittenden was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1970. He came to Murray State after being part of one of the most well-known sports stories in Kentucky history, the 1952 stare championship run for tiny Cuba in southern Graves County. Crittenden was a key player to that title and he continued to show why in Murray, finishing as the school’s all-time leading scorer at the time with 2,019 points (now sixth-best). His number — 19 — was retired. He is the all-time leading free-throw shooter at Murray State with 731 makes. He was also a two-time All-OVC selection.
Dick Cunningham was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1986 and it was his ability under the boards that was his claim to fame. A voracious rebounder, he still ranks second on the school’s all-time boards list (1,292) despite having only played in 71 games. His career average of 18.2 rpg is still the school standard and his 21.7 rpg in 1967 led the nation. He also still owns the single-game rebounding record at 36 and it has not been challenged. Helped the Racers to a share of the OVC title in 1968, then became one of three Murray State players to have won NBA (or its equivalent) world championships as center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s backup in 1971 for Milwaukee.
Jim Jennings was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1978 and was a three-time All-OVC selection and 1964 OVC Player of the Year for a team that won the OVC title and played defending national champion Loyola (Chicago) in the NCAA Tournament, losing by only 10 points. When his Racer career ended, he was eighth on the all-time scoring list at 1,370 points and is third on the all-time rebounds list with 1,147 (in only 71 games) with a 16.2 rpg average, second only to Cunningham.
Popeye Jones was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2007 and, like Cunningham and Jennings, made his living in the paint and under the basket. He was a three-time All-OVC selection and two-time Player of the Year (1990-91). He was a two-time All-American selection. He is the school’s ail-time leading rebounder (1.374) and fourth-leading scorer (2,057 points) and helped the Racers to two NCAA Tournament appearances as OVC champion (1991-92). He went on to a 12-year professional career, the last 11 years in the NBA. He has been an assistant coach the past 13 years and just became the third Racer to win a world title, first as a coach, with Denver.
Jeff Martin was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2004 and is the school’s all-time leading scorer at 2,484 points. When he ended his Racer career, he also ranked 39th all-time in the NCAA (No, 1 from a Kentucky school). He was a three-time All-OVC First Team selection and two-time Player of the Year. At the time he ended his Racer career, he owned 14 school records. His jersey number — 15 — is retired. He also was part of the 1988 team that won Murray State’s first-ever game in an NCAA Tournament, a 78-75 win over 1983 national champion North Carolina State.
Ja Morant set Racer Nation on its collective ear in the late 2010s by becoming quite possibly the most publicized player in the program’s history. A prolific athlete, his array of dunks, hanging layups and assists brought nationwide exposure to Murray, culminating with NCAA Tournament appearances in both 2018 and ‘19 and a win over Marquette in ‘19. He is the first Racer player to be named a Consensus All-American, earning First Team honors. His jersey number — 12 — is retired. He was OVC Player of the Year in ‘19 and became the highest NBA Draft selection in school history when Memphis took him as the second overall pick. He has gone on to make more history by being selected as an NBA All-Star twice.
Cameron Payne was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2020 after only being at Murray State for two years, like Morant. He made them count by earning OVC and National Freshman of the Year honors in 2014, then helping the Racers to an OVC-record 25-game winning streak in 2015-15. His jersey number — 1 — is retired. He is the only Racer freshman to score 500 points in a season and achieved 1,000 points in only 57 games. He was the ‘15 OVC Player of the Year, then was Murray State’s first NBA Lottery selection with Oklahoma City with the 14th pick. He has been with Phoenix the past three seasons and helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021.
Bennie Purcell was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1969. No one carried Murray State’s banner higher and he earned the nickname “Mr. MSU” because of it. However, his play on the court justified it. A two-time All-OVC pick, he helped Murray State win its first OVC title in 1951 and was named MVP of the 1952 NAIA Tournament. He was selected as an All-American in 1952 as well. He was the first player in school history to score 1,000 points and his jersey number — 21 — is retired. Along with basketball, Purcell eventually became a very successful tennis coach at Murray State, but that will be for the 75th Anniversary Tennis Team story that will be appearing soon.
James Singleton was a two-year phenom for the Racers in the early 2000s and led the OVC in rebound average back-to-back years (2001-03). He was a two-time All-OVC selection and helped the Racers win the OVC Tournament in 2002. His 632 rebounds is first all-time for two-year players at the school and he finished his Racer career having averaged a double-double (13.5 ppg and 10.5 rpg in only 60 games). Armed with a strong skill set, he then carved out a 14-year professional career.
Lamont Sleets was a Racer Hall of Fame selection in 1994 and became Murray State’s first player to be named All-OVC four times. He was part of three OVC title teams and three NIT teams with the 1980 team reaching the quarterfinals before falling at Illinois. In 1981, he earned OVC Tournament MVP honors, becoming the third player from the runner-up team to receive that award. He was the first freshman to score 500 points in a season (before Payne achieved that feat in ‘14). When he ended his career, he was second in scoring (1,902, which is still eighth), first in assists (458, now third behind Morant and Don Mann) and first in steals (185, now second behind Marcus Brown).
Isaac Spencer was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2014 and joined Sleets in being named All-OVC all four years and helped the Racers win three OVC regular season titles and two OVC Tournament titles, resulting in trips to the NCAA Tournament. He is second only to Martin on the school’s career scoring list with 2,248 points, as well as for career field-goals made (823). He also was good on the boards, claiming 962 career rebounds (fifth in school history), despite being rather small for an inside player at 6’6”.
Jonathan Stark will be inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame later this month and, while Morant is known for huge contributions to the ‘18 OVC title, it was Stark that was the true heart and soul of that team. He had earned that distinction too. He was only in Murray for two years (65 games) but he left a huge footprint as the fastest player in Racer history to 1,000 points, making him the school’s top two-year scorer. He was the OVC Player of the Year in ‘18 and added the OVC Tournament MVP honor for good measure. Though only a Racer for two seasons, he ranks third behind only Tevin Brown and Canaan on the 3-point makes list.
Les Taylor was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1987 and is still regarded as one of the greatest players in Racer history. Unable to play in 1969-70 due to freshman not being allowed to play varsity ball, Taylor quickly began imposing his will as a sophomore, which included the legendary 73-71 upset of eventual NCAA Final Four team and OVC rival Western Kentucky at Cutchin Fieldhouse. Taylor scored the go-ahead basket with about 1:30 left. In both, 1971-72 and 1972-73, he was the OVC Player of the Year and he was a three-time All-OVC selection. His 25.6 ppg average in 1971-72 was the best in school history when he ended his career and still ranks fourth today.
Cuthbert Victor came to Murray in the early 2000s from the Virgin Islands and quickly became known for having a rather quiet ability to generate big numbers. He was selected OVC Player of the Year in 2004, which marked the second of two OVC Tournament titles for the Racers when “Cuffy,” as he was affectionately known, was a Racer. He was a two-time All-OVC selection. He finished with 1,485 points (17th in school history) and 935 rebounds (sixth). He also was a solid passer, accumulating 209 assists (within the top 40).
KJ Williams joined Tevin Brown in getting wins in two NCAA Tournament games (2019 against Marquette and ‘22 over San Francisco in overtime). He was the OVC Player of the Year in 2022 and ranks 12th on the career scoring list with 1,667 points. He is seventh in career field goals made (676) and has the all-time Racer lead for season field-goal percentage (69.8% in 2018-19). He ranks seventh in career rebounds (888)and, despite being 6’10,” is 14th on the all-time steals list (127, tied with Spencer). He also perhaps justified the caliber of Murray State’s program this past season as he transferred to Southeastern Conference member Louisiana State and proved he could play with the “big boys,” achieving Second Team All-SEC status at forward as he crossed the 2,000-point mark for his career.
COACHES
Billy Kennedy was a 2020 Racer Hall of Fame inductee and is one of only four Murray State coaches to lead a men’s team to an NCAA Tournament win (2010 on Danero Thomas’ buzzer-beater that beat Vanderbilt, 66-65). That team won 17 OVC games and 17 straight games (at that time, both school records) and was 31-2. The Racers won two straight OVC regular-season titles (2010 and ‘11) and he compiled a 54-14 mark in his final two seasons after rebuilding program when he arrived in 2005. He left for SEC member Texas A&M after the ‘11 season, leaving the parts in place that would make the next big Murray State run in 2012 under one of his assistants, Steve Prohm. Kennedy’s time is also when an assistant named Dusty May was cutting his teeth as a college coach. This is the same Dusty May who led Florida Atlantic to the Final Four this past season.
Cal Luther was a Racer Hall of Fame inductee in 1986. He was the head coach from 1958-74 and served as Murray State’s athletic director from 1967-78. He is considered an icon in Murray State athletics lore. He is the all-time winningest men’s coach at Murray State with 395 victories and won three OVC regular-season titles, while being named OVC Coach of the Year two times. It was under Luther that the Racers made their first two appearances in the NCAA Tournament. He was inducted to the OVC Hall of Fame in 2000. At Murray State, he coached 17 players that earned a total of 28 All-OVC honors between them and three (Jennings, Claude Virden and Taylor) that were named OVC Player of the Year a combined four times.
Matt McMahon was an assistant under Prohm and inherited the program following Prohm’s departure to Big 12 powerhouse Iowa State in 2015. What followed was one of the most prolific periods in Racer history that would see three NCAA Tournament appearances and McMahon becoming the only Murray State coach to win two NCAA Tournament games. He would go 154-67 in Murray (just under 70%) and won 75% of his games in OVC play. The 2022 team was in a class by itself, becoming the sixth OVC team to run the regular-season table but the first to do so with an 18-0 conference mark. The Racers then added two more wins in the OVC Tournament to complete the season sweep. After a second-round loss in the NCAAs, McMahon accepted an offer to become head coach at LSU.
