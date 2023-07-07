BRENTWOOD, Tenn. —When the Ohio Valley Conference began unveiling the lists a few weeks ago for its 75th Anniversary Teams, naming the top players of each sport the league oversees, one list Murray State fans were sure to be anticipating was the one for men’s basketball.

Yes, even though “The Finest Place We Know,” as it is known to its fan base, left the OVC last year to pursue new frontiers with the Missouri Valley Conference, this particular list serves as the reminder of why when public address announcers for Murray State games included that this program was home to “the greatest tradition in the Ohio Valley Conference.” The record proves it with 28 OVC regular-season and 18 tournament championships, along with five wins in the NCAA Tournament.