BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — When it comes to something like the Ohio Valley Conference’s 75th Anniversary Teams for the various sports the conference has had in its duration as a league, there are going to be some lists that will be smaller than others.

Such is the case with cross country. Combined, there are only 39 athletes listed and that includes both men and women, which is the second fewest number only to rifle (22). This is also the sport where Murray State has had its least number so far with three athletes and one coach. 

