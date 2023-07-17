BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — When it comes to something like the Ohio Valley Conference’s 75th Anniversary Teams for the various sports the conference has had in its duration as a league, there are going to be some lists that will be smaller than others.
Such is the case with cross country. Combined, there are only 39 athletes listed and that includes both men and women, which is the second fewest number only to rifle (22). This is also the sport where Murray State has had its least number so far with three athletes and one coach.
However, that one coach is a legend, not only in Murray State circles but on a national scale as well. And she will take the lead on today’s latest look at these lists.
Margaret Simmons was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1994 in what was probably one of the easiest decisions by the induction committee since this place was created. Her name is synonymous with a sport in which athletes are asked to do nothing more than put one foot in front of the other, only in an effort to do it faster than the opponent.
After her competition days at Kent State ended in 1967, she came to Murray and promptly started the women’s track and field program in ‘68. Then, she started the cross-country program three years later.
Her cross-country teams never finished lower than second place in the OVC after the first women’s championship in 1979, which was the first season the OVC sanctioned the sport for women. She led the Racers to the OVC team title in 1980 and ‘81. In 23 years are Racer head coach, her track and field teams won eight conference championships and were runner-up twice.
She also was OVC Women’s Cross-Country Coach of the Year from 1979-81.
Simmons is now enshrined in three separate halls of fame, including the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Hall of Fame in 2003 as the fifth woman to be inducted and the Kentucky Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.
She was Murray State’s first senior woman administrator, while serving as assistant athletic director from 1988-2004.
She also was married to fellow Racer Hall of Famer Tom “Doc” Simmons, longtime and highly respected athletic trainer at Murray State, for 41 years before his death in 2008.
Nina Funderburk was a standout harrier for the Racers in the mid-to-late 1980s and achieved All-OVC status all four of her years after Simmons was able to bring her to Murray from her native Buffalo, New York. She finished second overall in the OVC Championship her first three years as the Racers did all they could to try to dethrone an Eastern Kentucky program that had become the gold standard of the league at that point. She also was an outstanding track and field athlete, winning the 1986 OVC indoor 500-yard title, the 1989 OVC 1500 outdoor title, as well as school records for the 800 meters and 4x400-meter relay with Racer Hall of Famer and OVC 75th Anniversary Track and Field honoree Stephanie Saleem as one of her teammates.
Jim Krejci was a 1987 Racer Hall of Fame inductee who came to Murray in the mid-to-late 1960s after his high school career at native Edwardsville, Illinois began with him being cut from the school’s football team. He decided to turn his focus to distance running and probably could not have made a better choice. He developed into a high school cross-country champion and took his talents to Murray State in 1965. What followed was a tour de force, beginning with helping fellow Racer Hall of Famer and OVC 75th Anniversary track and field coach Bill Cornell’s claim OVC runner-up. He then took a few years off for Peace Corps agricultural production missions overseas before returning in 1968. He had not lost a step. In his senior year (1971), he set and reset the school six-mile harrier record and earned All-American honors for his 16th-place finish at the NCAA Championships as he battled future international stars Steve Prefontaine (Oregon star distance man) and Dave Wottle (eventual 1972 Summer Olympics gold medalist in the 800).
Sam Torres was a standout harrier for Murray State in the mid-1970s, joining Krejci in achieving All-American status in this discipline in 1973. They, along with Chris Bunyan in 1981, are the only Racers to have earned this honor as harriers. Torres, who transferred to Murray State from Mott Junior College in his native Michigan in 1972, immediately inherited the leadership role from Krejci, who departed the program in ‘72 due to graduation. The Flint, Michigan native, who was a Junior College All-American, then proceeded to break two records upon becoming a Racer. His ‘73 All-American honor also kept intact a streak that Cornell had of having at least one All-American performer in either cross country or track, with Torres’ honor extending that streak to seven straight years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.