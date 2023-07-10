BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Though no longer a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, Murray State athletes are still being included in the lists for the 75th Anniversary Teams as the conference is celebrating that length of time this year.
The Ledger & Times has been publishing features of these lists since they were released late last month and, today, will combine two of the sports into one package for the first time in an attempt to begin moving this along at a faster pace. Today’s feature looks at the Racers listed for women’s soccer and volleyball.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Rebekah Clay Rebekah Clay was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2018 and became the first player from this sport to receive that honor. She is one of only two Murray State players to have been named All-OVC in four seasons and led the Racers to their first OVC regular-season championship in 2008. She scored 24 career goals (which was second all-time when her career ended, now fourth) and is still the school leader in career assists (21).
Tara Isbell Tara Isbell was a 2020 Racer Hall of Fame inductee and did her work in the net. The Mayfield product was a teammate of Clay for the school’s first OVC regular season title in 2008 under Head Coach Beth Acreman and was named that season’s OVC Defensive Player of the Year as she played a league-high 1,876 minutes in goal with 87 saves and an average of 0.91 goals allowed per match. The Racers only surrendered three goals that season. She followed that by leading the Racers to the 2009 OVC Tournament title and a first trip to the NCAA Tournament. She ended her career with eight shutouts, 293 saves, 31 wins and 6,213 minutes played, all school records.
Harriet Withers will be inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame later this year and it is because she had an enormous career that helped result in not one, but two OVC Tournament titles and trips to the NCAA Tournament. This Australian dynamo was the first player of this sport at Murray State to have her jersey number — 12 — retired and is the all-time school leader in goals (37), points (89) game-winning goals (13) and ppm (1.16). She was the four-time OVC Player of the Year and helped win three OVC regular-season titles for Head Coach Jeremy Groves during a stretch when the Racers were almost unbeatable at Cutchin Field — 22-4-1. Since her Murray State days, Withers has been a standout on the Australian pro ranks.
VOLLEYBALL
Sarah Dearworth was a 2018 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame. Her 1994 OVC Player of the Year selection was only the second such honor in school history. She was a three-time All-OVC selection with First Team honors in both 1993 and ’94. Left Murray State as the school’s career kills leader (1,561, which is now second) and is one of eight Racers to register 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career. She then returned to her alma mater to serve one season as interim head coach and guided the Racers to a 20-12 mark overall (13-5 in the league).
Becca Fernandez made the dig her specialty during her four years at Murray State as she departed the school’s all-time leader in this category with 2,595. That is second all-time in OVC history and she was ranked third among all active players in the nation when she graduated. She was OVC Defensive Player of the Year three times — 2018, ’21 and ’22. She was All-OVC First Team three times. She holds the single-game digs record (41).
Rachel Guistino was the opposite of the 5’2” Fernandez, doing her damage at the net. She is the school’s all-time kills leader (1,764) and points leader (1,964) and ended her career with 1,000-plus kills and digs and she still ranks seventh all-time in kills in the OVC. She was the OVC Player of the Year in 2019, when she ended No. 2 in the nation in kills and set a single-season school record with 610. Played on two teams that won OVC championships to qualify for the NCAA Tournament (2016 and ’18). She was a three-time All-OVC First Team selection.
Scottie Ingram was the fourth inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2021 and was part of the most successful stretch in program history under Head Coach David Schwepker. While earning OVC Player of the Year twice (2015 and ’16), she led the Racers to three straight OVC regular-season titles and two OVC Tournament championships with all three of those events being hosted at Racer Arena (the top seed hosted). She became the first Racer player to have her number — 7 — retired. Her last match defined her career as she had a match-high 24 kills and helped the Racers take a shocking 25-21 in Set 1 against national power UCLA in the ’16 NCAA Tournament before the Bruins responded to win the next three sets. She she completed her career, she was the school’s all-time kills leader. Murray State’s record her final three years was 76-28 overall and 44-4 in league play.
Kim Koehler was a 2016 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame and the first Racer to reach 1,000 career kills. She was named All-OVC First Team three times and is among a handful of Racers to have registered at least 1,000 career kills and 1,000 digs. She is still the school’s all-time services aces leader (257). She ranked in the top 20 nationally for digs from 1987-89 and was a cornerstone for a defense that was among the nation’s best in that category. She was the second Racer player to be inducted to the Hall of Fame (Jill Doty-Misner in 2007).
