BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Today’s look at Murray State’s effect on the athletic history of the Ohio Valley Conference examines the sport of track and field.
This is the second sport that Murray State features in which the men’s program is no longer in existence (tennis being that other). However, as this list will show, the program had a lasting effect on not just the conference but the nation as a whole, producing some of its best athletes. The women’s program, still going strong today, has also produced some of the top names in the sport, names that, like the men, are sure to cause the memory banks within Racer Nation’s fans to begin opening once again, while some fans who may not have known previously may find the accomplishments that were produced by these athletes to be rather surprising.
As always, this will be a “ladies first” project.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Rachel Hagans is the latest addition to this list and will be remembered as one of the best to wear the blue and gold. It was last year that Hagans brought much notoriety to her school by not only finishing a solid 12th (earning Second Team All-American status) in the women’s long jump of the NCAA Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, she returned to iconic Hayward Stadium a few weeks later and finished a strong 10th in the USA Championships. This was after she won the long jump (by breaking the existing OVC record), 100-meter dash and was part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team in the OVC Championships in the Racers’ final season in the conference, resulting in Murray State winning the OVC team title and sweeping the outdoor and indoor team championships for the first time since 1992. Hagans helped claim the indoor crown by winning the long jump and 60-meter dash. Fittingly, Murray State’s ’22 outdoor title came at Marshall Gage Track inside Roy Stewart Stadium, named for the former Murray State athletic director who helped form the conference in 1948.
Tamdra Lawrence was named OVC Track Athlete of the Year in 2019 when she became the first female in conference history to win the 100-meter dash four straight years. She also added the 200 title and a 4x100 relay crown as she was named Track Athlete of the Championship (equivalent to meet MVP). Earlier that season, she won the OVC 60 and 200 indoor titles and set the school and meet record in her 60 win. She won the ’18 OVC outdoor 100 title and won both the 100 and 200 OVC outdoor titles in the 100 and 200 in 2016
Val Lemoignnan was a 1996 Murray State Hall of Fame inductee who set nine school records and spent six seasons in Murray after arriving as a 25-year-old freshman from England. She made the most of her stay as two indoor marks (60 hurdles and the grueling pentathlon) and three outdoor records (400 hurdles, 4x200 relay and the endurance-challenging heptathlon. Originally, she had only planned on staying for one year but she chose to stay longer because she came to love the United States. She went on to follow the person that brought her to Murray — then-Head Coach Margaret Simmons — by going into athletics administration. She became assistant director of athletics for compliance at Southeastern Conference member South Carolina.
Alexis Love is a 2019 Racer Hall of Fame inductee and is recognized as one of the best sprinters Murray State has ever produced. She was named 2012 OVC Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year and the Athletes of the OVC Championship after scoring 23.5 points herself with wins in the 100 and 200. That same year, she was named a three-time All-American. At the 2012 NCAA Regional, she broke the OVC 200 record and advanced to the finals in the 100, placing sixth. Her 100 and 200 times also turned heads in 2012 as the both surpassed the Olympic A-Standard and reached the semifinals of both before being eliminated in Eugene. That is the closest any Murray State athlete has come to qualifying for the Olympic games for Team USA Track & Field. She retired from sprints in 2018 after becoming one of the top professionals in the country.
Stephanie Saleem was a 2010 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame and was a two-time indoor All-American and a 1989 outdoor All-American. Upon her induction, she was still the holder of nine Murray State records, five in outdoor and four in indoor. She was a 10-time OVC champion (six indoor and four outdoor) during her Murray State career. Her 400-meter dash time was still the OVC indoor record upon her induction. She was also part of the OVC outdoor record in the 4x400-meter relay. She helped lead the Racers to four OVC championships during her career, two indoor and two outdoor.
Heather Samuel was a 2004 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame and was OVC Women’s Track Athlete of the Year in 1992,1993 and ’94. She also finished sixth in the 100 dash at the NCAA Championships. When she was inducted, she was the owner of OVC records in the 100 and 200, as well as three Murray State outdoor records (100, 200, and 400-meter relay). She won seven OVC individual sprint championships over a three-year span. She also was a major name in her home nation of Antigua and Barbuda, representing it at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics and was ranked as high as fifth in the world at one point in both the 100 and 200. She won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games in 1995, 1997, 1999 and in 2002 won Antigua’s only medal at the Commonwealth Game in El Salvador.
Charmaine Thomas made her impact as a middle-distance runner for the Racers in the mid-1990s and emerged with four OVC championships. One was the 1994 indoor 800-meter title. The other three came in outdoor meets as she won the 1994, 1995 and 1996 titles for the 800. She had owned the school record in the 800 until Kayla Bell changed that this past season. Thomas had set that mark in 1995, meaning it took 28 years for someone to finally break it.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Charles Allen was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1970 after a stellar career in the 1960s. A hurdler and long jumper, he was one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the program. He set Murray State records in the low hurdles and long jump and he tied the record in the high hurdles as he won OVC titles in 1962 as a freshman. After missing the ’63 season due to injury, he returned in ’64 and won the OVC crowns in the high and intermediate hurdles, breaking school records, while helping the 4x400 relay team to another title. In ’65, he was at it again, winning the intermediate OVC title. He also helped set school records for the 4x400 and mile relays.
Elvis Forde won three OVC titles in the 400-meter dash during his time at Murray State in the early 1980s. One was during the indoor season (1981) and the other two were during the outdoor seasons of 1981 and ’82. He also added a 600-yard indoor title in 1982. However, it was after his competitive days at Murray State that he became known internationally. A native of Barbados, he helped that nation’s 4x400-meter relay team finish seventh in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and also competed in the individual 400. He also competed in the 1988 Seoul Summer Games, where he was the flag bearer for his nation, and was a two-time champion in the 600 at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships. He has since gone into coaching, first as head track and field coach at Illinois State and now as the head men’s and women’s cross country and head women’s track and field coach at Temple.
Jim Freeman was a 1977 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame after competing for Head Coach Bill Furgerson, who brought him to Murray from New Jersey after a scout told Furgerson he might want to take a look at him. Once there, he became a nightmare for opponents, winning the OVC 100-yard outdoor title four straight times. He won the 1965 OVC 220-yard outdoor title and his 100 time of 9.4 earned attention because it put him into the top 10 of the world, allowing him to compete in the U.S. Track and Field Federation Meet, where he beat New Mexico’s Rene Matison one week after he tied Olympic champion and Dallas Cowboys star Bob Hayes’ world record of 9.1 seconds. In 1965, he earned NCAA All-American honors and became the first Murray State athlete from any sport to achieve such an honor. He won races at some of the most prestigious events in the country in ’65, including the Mason Dixon Games in Louisville. He was fourth at the NCAA Indoors in the 100, third at the Drake Relays and won the UK Relays, Memphis Relays and the fall regional meet at the Tennessee in Knoxville. In 1972, he became the first black head coach for any sport at Louisville.
Marshall Gage was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1965. The fact that the track that surrounds the football playing surface at Roy Stewart Stadium probably should say it all when it comes to his track and field career at Murray State. He came from Indiana in 1957 and proceeded to dominate OVC track three of the next four years. He set an all-time Murray State scoring record and led the Racers to 25 consecutive dual meet wins and three of six straight conference titles. As a sophomore in 1958, he scored a record 140 points. The same year, at the conference meet in Cookeville, Tennessee, he won the high hurdles, low hurdles and placed second in the 100-yard dash. Gage won all three events in 1959 and scored 15 points to set a meet record. The following year, a leg injury kept the team captain out of conference competition.
Cuthbert Jacobs was a strong competitor for Murray State in the early 1970s, specializing in the sprints. He is still the school record holder for the indoor 300-yard dash and tied Freeman for the 200-meter outdoor record. He won the 1974 OVC outdoor 100 and 200-yard titles. He went on to represent his home nation of Antigua and Barbuda in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.
Jerry Odlin was a distance standout for the Racers in the mid-to-late 1970s. He won the OVC outdoor title in the grueling 10,000 meters in 1978. He set the school record for the three-mile run as he claimed an indoor title in 1979.
Tommy Turner was a 1976 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame for his Racer career that spanned the late 1960s and early 1970s. Any discussion about him starts with 1970 when he made Racer history by becoming the only Racer athlete to win an NCAA track and field crown with his victory in the 600-yard dash. He was named to the All-American track team six times, three times in the indoor 600, twice in the 400-yard dash, and once as a member of the Murray State mile relay team. He won the 440-yard dash in the OVC Championships four times and the 220-yard dash three times. He was the OVC’s Track Man of the Year in 1971. He still holds the conference record in the 440-yard dash at 46.4. His MSU record in that event, 45.4, has never been approached. He was member of the 1972 United States Olympic team.
David Warren was an Englishman who “crossed the pond” and became an immediate problem for distance event competitors in the late 1970s. He won the OVC indoor titles in 1977-79 in the 1,000-yard run and added the mile indoor title in 1979. He also showed he could add speed to his overall abilities by winning the OVC 800 outdoor title in 1978. He set the school record for the mile in 1979 and joined 2022 Hall of Fame inductee and fellow Englishman Martyn Brewer (along with teammates David Rafferty and Pat Chimes) in setting the school record for the two-mile relay and teamed with Richard Charleston, Rafferty and Chimes on a record-setting 4x1500-meter relay jaunt in 1979. He was also part of OVC indoor title runs in the two-mile relay in 1977-79.
COACHES
Bill Cornell was a 1994 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame. A native of England, he served as Murray State’s men’s track and field and cross country coach from 1967 to 1982. While at Murray State, he led the cross country team to two championships and earned one track title, while being named 1980 OVC Indoor Track Coach of the Year. Cornell coached three cross country All-Americans, along with Turner, who became the first OVC track athlete to win an NCAA championship event and the first to make the U.S. Olympic team. Four other Racers also earned Olympic spots while he was coach.
Cornell then served as men’s track and field coach at Southern Illinois from 1985-1999. He was an eight time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year while at SIU. He is also a member of the SIU Hall of Fame. During his own running career, Cornell was a three-time All-American at SIU as he finished second in the half-mile and mile events at the 1963 NCAA Championship.
Margaret Simmons was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1994, only three years after she concluded her long tenure as the founding head coach of the Murray State women’s track and field program. She started it in 1968. By the time she was finished, he was one of the most highly-respected members of her profession and, even today, is still a well-known leader in women’s intercollegiate athletics, even decades after her coaching career ended. In 23 years as Racer head coach, her teams won eight OVC championships and were runners-up twice. She was named OVC Coach of the Year six times. Prior to the OVC organizing women’s track and field at the conference level, she was Kentucky Women’s Athletic Conference Coach of the Year twice. She brought world-wide recognition to Murray State as she recruited internationally in locations such as the West Indies, Great Britain, Canada and the Caribbean. She coached four OVC Outdoor Women’s Track & Field Athletes of the Year and three Indoor winners. She also literally wrote the book on track and field, as she served as the women’s editor of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Rules Book from 1983-1985 and as the editor of the same publication from 1988-2004. Her wisdom of the sport was widely known, including one instance when she suggested that the national championship be reduced from a six-day to a four-day event and it was adopted by the governing body. She was inducted to the OVC Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.
