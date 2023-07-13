BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The sport of collegiate rifle is unique in that it is the only competitive sport recognized by the NCAA in which male and female competitors compete together on the same team, as well as against each other.
This activity truly determines who is the best competitor, based on skill, not gender. And since the sport was adopted by the Ohio Valley Conference in 1994, it has seen shooters from Murray State routinely exhibit the high skill level required for success.
The program has won three national team championships (1978, 1985 and 1987) and 17 OVC titles. It is a program that has produced numerous six individual NCAA champions, as well as six United States Olympic team members.
And for the OVC’s 75th Anniversary Team, it is unmatched with eight athletes. Jacksonville State had seven.
Benji Belden was a 1995 All-American selection for Murray State and the biggest reason for this was his NCAA championship in air rifle (one of two disciplines in the sport, along with smallbore.
Marra Hastings was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2021 and was the 1997 NCAA air rifle champion and helped the Racers to four OVC titles with Belden as a teammate. That was part of a run in which the Racers would win the first seven conference titles. She also was an All-American with both guns all four years. She became the ninth rifle athlete to receive induction to the Murray State hall.
Ken Hicks preferred the smallbore and was an All-American three years in a row with it (1997-99) and helped team captain Hastings as the Racers won the OVC title every year he was in Murray.
Morgan Hicks was a 2019 inductee to the Murray State Hall of Fame and won the 2004 NCAA air rifle crown. She was named All-American seven different times (three each with smallbore and air rifle and another time with the smallbore). She also competed in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and placed 12th overall in smallbore for Team USA. Four years later, she won her first-ever World Cup title, taking gold in 50-meter three-position rifle in Rio de Janiero. She also served as secretary of the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (she led Murray State for three years, as well as Nebraska for six years).
Matias Kiuru has been an All-OVC selection each of his four years since arriving in Murray from Finland and earned First Team All-American honors two of those years (for air rifle, smallbore and aggregate scoring average). He has also been second and third team All-American two other times. He also been named All-OVC Smallbore Athlete of the Year three times and was Air Rifle Athlete of the Year twice. He has been an All-OVC First Team selection all four years.
Ivan Roe came from Montana in the mid-2010s and proceeded to become an All-American for Murray State in 2015 (air rifle), 2016 (both air rifle and smallbore) and 2017 (both disciplines again). When his career had ended, he was the school’s all-time record holder in every major category and still owns the record for the highest smallbore score in a match (596), as well as the records for highest smallbore scoring average in a season (587.4 in 2016-17) and aggregate score in a season (1,181.5, also in 2016-17).
Barbara Schlapfer is the reason Roe no longer has the records for single-match air rifle score (599) and single-match aggregate (1,188), as well as season air rifle average (594.3). This Swiss import swooped in from Scandinavia and became one of Murray State’s best, earning All-American honors all four years (for smallbore in 2017 and both air rifle and smallbore in 2016, 2018 and 2019). She was also a multiple All-OVC First Team selection.
Pat Spurgin was a 1993 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame and goes down as perhaps the most decorated rifle competitor in OVC history. The range at Roy Stewart Stadium is named for her. She was an eight-time All-American selection (both air rifle and smallbore). She was the 1984 OVC Female Athlete of the Year, the year she won the fist of two NCAA titles (air rifle in ‘84, smallbore in ‘85). She also helped the Racers win the NCAA team title in both 1985 and ‘87. However, the honor that stands above them all is the gold medal she won for the United States in air rifle at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
COACHES
Elvis Green was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2004 and this came after a 19-year stint as Racers head coach. His record speaks for itself. He guided the Racers to NCAA national championships in 1985 and 1987. Two other times – 1986 and 1988 – the Racers finished the season as national runners-up. Green’s teams qualified for the NCAA Championships 18 consecutive years. He coached five individual air rifle national champions and an individual smallbore national champion. Green mentored five Olympians, 49 first-team All-American, 49 second-team All-Americans and 14 honorable mention All-Americans. He also helped organize and host six NCAA Rifle Championships (1984, 1984. 1992, 1994, 1997, 1998). Green was named OVC Coach of the Year three times (1994, 1995, 1999) and NCAA Coach of the Year in 1997. He was a member of the NCAA Rifle Committee from 1987-93, serving as chair of the committee for one year.
Alan Lollar has been the head coach since 2007-08, when he served on an interim basis. Originally, he came to Murray State as an athletic trainer, starting in 1992 and he eventually became head athletic trainer. However, he has made his biggest mark at his alma mater in the sport of rifle. In 2019, he was presented the Distinguished College Coach Award and was the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association’s 2016 National Coach of the Year. He has won 10 OVC team titles and taken the Racers to 11 NCAA Championships. He has been named OVC Coach of the Year nine times. His athletes have earned 21 OVC Rifle Athlete of the Year, 29 All-American and 117 All-OVC honors.
