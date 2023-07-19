BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — With Murray State now making its athletics history in the Missouri Valley Conference, its accomplishments from its lengthy stay in the Ohio Valley Conference that it helped create in 1948 (with former Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Roy Stewart among those at the steering wheel of those efforts) tend to be forgotten.

Through this series, The Ledger & Times has attempted to deflect this notion that the past is now firmly in the back seat and should stay there. Some of Murray State’s greatest moments and players came from the time it was a member of the OVC and, as the OVC’s sport-by-sport reflection these past few weeks seems to have tried to convey, the same goes for all of the other schools that have called this conference home, regardless of where they now reside.

