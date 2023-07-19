BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — With Murray State now making its athletics history in the Missouri Valley Conference, its accomplishments from its lengthy stay in the Ohio Valley Conference that it helped create in 1948 (with former Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Roy Stewart among those at the steering wheel of those efforts) tend to be forgotten.
Through this series, The Ledger & Times has attempted to deflect this notion that the past is now firmly in the back seat and should stay there. Some of Murray State’s greatest moments and players came from the time it was a member of the OVC and, as the OVC’s sport-by-sport reflection these past few weeks seems to have tried to convey, the same goes for all of the other schools that have called this conference home, regardless of where they now reside.
In case our readers are scoring at home, today’s look at the OVC’s 75th Anniversary Team for the sport of softball leaves only one sport that has not been covered — aside from beach volleyball, of which Murray State has no history. That list for baseball is expected to be unveiled sometime this week and Murray State is sure to have a significant piece of that recognition.
As for today, though, it is about the ladies, who have shown an innate ability, over the years, to hit, throw, run and field on a diamond.
Jenna Bradley was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2020 and, in so doing, became the first player of the sport to find a home in that illustrious place. She also was on current Head Coach Kara Amundson’s first team (2012) after Amundson had served as an assistant for the first two years of the program under former Head Coach Jay Pyron. However, along with being the first real softball star at Murray State, the Illinois native made an impression on the conference itself. In 2011, she led the OVC in home runs (18) and total bases (121) and was its Player of the Year. She made her impact on the Racer program in only two years after transferring from a junior college for her junior year. Yet, despite her shorter stay, her numbers still are among the best in school history — first in runs, second in slugging (.671), third in home runs (30) and third in on-base percentage (.431), fifth in RBIs (105) and eighth in batting average at .408. She also was the first Racer to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in a career.
Sierra Gilmore was a cornerstone of the 2022 team that won its first and only OVC title, giving it a chance to play in its first NCAA Tournament. A devastating hitter, she is the all-time school leader in RBIs (162), is tied for third with Hall of Famers Bradley and Jessica Twaddle for third in career home runs (30) and was a Second Team All-OVC selection in both 2021 and ‘22. Her crowning moment came in the OVC Tournament title game in ‘22 against Belmont as she blasted two huge home runs after the Bruins had captured a win in the first of a two-game set on the final day of the tourney. Gilmore’s efforts resulted in her being named the event’s MVP. Gilmore also was consistent at the plate, going .314 and .327 respectively her final two years. She also was one of Murray State’s most durable players as the shortstop was in the starting lineup for all 237 of her games as a Racer. She has also stayed with the program, serving as an assistant to Amundson.
Hannah James was Gilmore’s teammate on the ‘22 NCAA Tournament team and has etched her name in Racer softball lore as one of the program’s greatest pitcher. Before she even arrived in Murray, she was establishing herself as capable of handling even the greatest players in the game; she outdueled eventual Alabama All-American Montana Fouts in the Kentucky state tournament for East Jessamine. Once a Racer, she kept striving for greatness. She ended her Racer career this past spring by winning The Valley Pitcher of the Year honor, giving her that award in separate conferences two years in a row. She is leaving Murray State as its strikeout queen (not only with the career mark of 772 but also the top three K seasons in school history). She also registered 24 shutouts (also tops in school history). She is also the school leader in no-hitters (five).
Jessica Twaddle was a 2022 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame and joins Bradley as the only players from that sport to have entered this hallowed section of Murray State athletics. She is regarded as the single greatest player in Racer history and her worksheet seems to justify that idea. She was a two-time OVC Player of the Year (2015 and ‘17) and earned All-OVC honors three times, becoming the program’s only three-time all-conference selection. She was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region selection in 2015 and ‘17 and was an NFCA All-American in ‘17. It probably was appropriate that she had the program’s first hit in its debut contest at Racer Field (2014). She is still the school leader in a number of a categories — career batting average (.374), career hits (234), season batting average (.426) and the longest hitting streak (19 straight games).
