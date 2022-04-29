MURRAY — Murray State’s Payton Carter, the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference individual champion, was selected for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship Regional in Franklin, Tennessee, after she won the individual title last week.
Carter plays at Vanderbilt Legends Club from May 9-11.
With the new changes to the NCAA event in 2022, Carter is the first OVC player that automatically qualified as the individual champion. If Carter could advance to the NCAA Finals, she would be the second in OVC history, following Linette Holmslykke in 2019 as she was part of the Murray State team that played in the Auburn Regional. Murray State Hall of Famer, Jessica Grace (Widman), was an alternate to the NCAAs in 2000.
Carter became Murray State’s eighth player to win the OVC medalist championship (April 19) at The Shoals – Fighting Joe Course in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Carter’s score line made her the only player in the field to finish under par on rounds of 71-70-73=214 (2-under).
As a team, the Racers have played at an NCAA Regional six times including Columbus, Ohio (2009), Columbus, Ind. (2010), Tallahassee, Fla. (2014), Lubbock, Texas (2017), Madison, Wisc. (2018) and Auburn, Ala. (2019).
