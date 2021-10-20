BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - In a vote of Ohio Valley Conference head men’s basketball coaches and communication directors, Belmont has been picked the preseason favorites for the 2021-22 season. It marks the fifth time in the past six seasons the Bruins have been tabbed preseason favorites.
Belmont picked up 17 of a possible 20 first-place votes to tally 161 total points in being picked first. Morehead State picked up the other three first-place votes and 141 points in being ranked second, just ahead of Murray State (136 points). Southeast Missouri was tabbed fourth (101) and followed by Tennessee State (84), Austin Peay (76), SIUE (65), Tennessee Tech (62), Eastern Illinois (43) and UT Martin (34).
Last year Belmont won 18 Conference games, setting a new OVC record on its way to its third-straight and seventh overall OVC regular season championship. Along the way the Belmont won 28-straight OVC regular season games (2019-20 and 2020-21) which broke the previous record of 25 set by Western Kentucky in the 1960s. This season third-year head coach Casey Alexander has all five starters returning from that team that won 26 overall games, including a NCAA-best 10 road games.
Murray State has one of the top duos in the league in fourth-year players Tevin Brown and KJ Williams, who have each earned first-team All-OVC honors each of the past two years. The guard Brown enters the 2021-22 season with 1,343 points 303 assists and 410 rebounds and is poised to make a run at the Racers career made 3-pointers record (he has 248, which is only 56 behind Isaiah Canaan’s school mark). Brown is also only 71 made trifectas away from the OVC career mark. The forward Williams enters the season with 1,054 points and 603 rebounds and is one of 15 players in MSU history to have scored 1,000 points and grabbed 600 rebounds in a career and has a shot at becoming the 10th Racer to reach 1,000/700 in a career. Head coach Matt McMahon has eight additional players back from last year and welcomes five newcomers, including transfer guard Carter Collins (Davidson) and Trae Hannibal (South Carolina).
• • •
Belmont picked to take
OVC women’s crown,
Murray State tabbed 3rd
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Belmont has been picked to win the 2021-22 Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball title in a preseason poll of the head coaches and communications directors. The Bruins earned 159 points and 15 first-place votes while Tennessee Tech earned 134 points and two first-place votes for a second-place predicted finish. Murray State picked up the final three first-place nods and 125 points to finish third while UT Martin (104) and Austin Peay (95) round out the top five. Southeast Missouri earned 91 points sixth-place predicted finish followed by Eastern Illinois (83), Morehead State (43) and Tennessee State (23).
Belmont is coming off a season in which it went 21-6 overall and 14-3 in OVC to finish second. The Bruins earned the second seed in the OVC Tournament and defeated No. 1 UT Martin, 83-75, in the championship final. Belmont earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and defeated Gonzaga in the first round. The Bruins became the first OVC team in 31 years to win an NCAA Tournament game. Bark Brooks, enters his fifth season at the helm of the Bruins and will have a pair of All-OVC selections return from last season.
Murray State finished last year in a tie for fifth place after finishing with a 16-11 overall mark and a 12-8 league record. The Racers earned the No. 6 seed in the OVC Tournament and advanced to the semifinals before falling to No. 2 Belmont, 67-49. Head coach Rechelle Turner enters her fifth season at Murray State and will have a pair of All-OVC selections from last year returning in senior guard Macey Turley and sophomore forward Katelyn Young. Turley ( Murray) finished last year ranking third in scoring with 17.6 points per game while leading the league with a 92.3 free throw percentage. Young (Oakwood, Ill.) recorded an OVC-leading 9.3 rebounds per game while also putting up 14.1 points each time out last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.