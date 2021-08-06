Murray State baseball Commissioner's

Murray State shortstop David Hudleson collides wth an Indiana-Fort Wayne baserunner as he leaps to catch the ball, while second baseman Josh Cozart prepares to provide backup during a game this year at Reagan Field. The Racer baseball team had 21 players named this week to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, the most of any team in the Murray State athletics program.

 Murray State Athletics

MURRAY  — The Ohio Valley Conference named 145 Murray State student-athletes to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year, the league announced Tuesday.

To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

In total, a record 1,711 student-athletes were named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year. That total marks the largest in OVC history, besting the previous record of 1,627 honorees from a season ago. It also marks the fifth time in the past six years the league has established a new record. Over the past 10 years the OVC has honored over 13,300 student-athletes with the Commissioner’s Honor Roll award.

On Tuesday, the league announced that a record 354 student-athletes earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for having perfect 4.0 grade point averages last academic year. The OVC will announce the winner of the Academic Achievement Award and Team Academic Achievement Awards on Thursday.

 

2020-21 Murray State OVC Medal of Honor Winners

 

Baseball (21)

Brock Anderson

Bryson Bloomer

Tanner Booth

Jonah Brannon

Shane Burns

Jordan Cozart

Ryan Fender

Sam Gardner

Nathaniel Gorczyca

Connor Holden

Jordan Holly

David Hudleson

Trey Hutchison

Quinton Kujawa

Brennan McCullough

Jordyn Naranjo

Jacob Pennington

Ryan Perkins

Malik Pogue

Jake Slunder

Jack Wenninger

 

Men’s Basketball (4)

Ja’Queze Kirby

DaQuan Smith

Rod Thomas

Brion Whitley

Women’s Basketball (10)

Raegan Blackburn

Alexis Burpo

Macie Gibson

Laci Hawthorne

Lex Mayes

Jalexis Russell

Bria Sanders-Woods

G’Torria Swinton

Macey Turley

Katelyn Young

 

Men’s Cross Country (5)

Ryan Dent

Benjamin Hall

Nathan Quinn

Christian Slone

Jarod Willis

 

Women’s Cross Country (5)

Breanna Day*

Kristin Dent*

Sophie Grogan*

Jessica Stein*

Dani Wright*

 

Football (18)

LaMartez Brooks

Jacob Frye

Blake Hester

Chris Hill Jr.

Austin Hogancamp

Eric Johanning

Cortezz Jones

Jarad McCray

Jared McCray

Chandler Moody

Levi Nesler

Preston Rice

Cortez Roberts

DJ Ruff

Jake Saathoff

Eric Samuta

Ethan Thompson

Nick Walker

 

Men’s Golf (8)

Tyler Abernathy

Walker Beck

John Buchanan

Quinn Eaton

Avery Edwards

Carson Holmes

Austin Knight

Tyler Powell

 

Women’s Golf (6)

Payton Carter

Charli Jo Doss

Sarah Forsythe

Briana McMinn

Lucia Puente Rodriguez de Austria

Raeysha Surendran

 

Rifle (6)

Dana Buesseler

Kylie Delaney

Allison Henry

Matias Kiuru

Noelle Meals

Anna Scheer

 

Women’s Soccer (17)

Chloe Barnthouse

Grace Bodker

Audrey Brumfield

Hailey Cole

Marti Floyd

Kelly Havens

Izzy Heckman

Audrey Henry

Riley Johnson

Abby Jones

Rebecca Kubin

Arianna Mendez

Lauren Payne

Cera Prather

Lilly Strader

Jenna Villacres

Saraya Young

 

Softball (16)

Jenna Bleiberg

Logan Braundmeier

Kamryn Carcich

Lindsey Carroll

Jordan Childress

Brea Croslin

Lily Fischer

Sierra Gilmore

Chloe Jacque

Hannah James

Lexi Jones

Alie Kennedy

Brittney Proctor

Tyler Shemwell

Jensen Striegel

Jenna Veber

 

Women’s Tennis (4)

Sarah Bureau

Marit Kreugel

Anja Loncarevic

Sara Loncarevic

 

Women’s Track & Field (20)

Breanna Day*

Kristin Dent*

Sophie Grogan*

Zarra Humphry

Gabby Kennedy

Jessie Kinder

Keyandra Mason

JaKayla McSwain

Joza Mikulcik

Brooke Misukonis

Jenna Pauly

Shannon Riley

Nia Scott

Kenia Seals

Ella Siebenberger

Joy Sparks

Jessica Stein*

D’Myia Thornton

Anna Vollet

Dani Wright*

 

Volleyball (5)

Callie Anderton

Becca Fernandez

Emily Matson

Kolby McClelland

Dahlia Miller

 

*Indicates student-athlete was a winner in multiple sports   