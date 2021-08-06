MURRAY — The Ohio Valley Conference named 145 Murray State student-athletes to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year, the league announced Tuesday.
To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.
In total, a record 1,711 student-athletes were named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year. That total marks the largest in OVC history, besting the previous record of 1,627 honorees from a season ago. It also marks the fifth time in the past six years the league has established a new record. Over the past 10 years the OVC has honored over 13,300 student-athletes with the Commissioner’s Honor Roll award.
On Tuesday, the league announced that a record 354 student-athletes earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for having perfect 4.0 grade point averages last academic year. The OVC will announce the winner of the Academic Achievement Award and Team Academic Achievement Awards on Thursday.
2020-21 Murray State OVC Medal of Honor Winners
Baseball (21)
Brock Anderson
Bryson Bloomer
Tanner Booth
Jonah Brannon
Shane Burns
Jordan Cozart
Ryan Fender
Sam Gardner
Nathaniel Gorczyca
Connor Holden
Jordan Holly
David Hudleson
Trey Hutchison
Quinton Kujawa
Brennan McCullough
Jordyn Naranjo
Jacob Pennington
Ryan Perkins
Malik Pogue
Jake Slunder
Jack Wenninger
Men’s Basketball (4)
Ja’Queze Kirby
DaQuan Smith
Rod Thomas
Brion Whitley
Women’s Basketball (10)
Raegan Blackburn
Alexis Burpo
Macie Gibson
Laci Hawthorne
Lex Mayes
Jalexis Russell
Bria Sanders-Woods
G’Torria Swinton
Macey Turley
Katelyn Young
Men’s Cross Country (5)
Ryan Dent
Benjamin Hall
Nathan Quinn
Christian Slone
Jarod Willis
Women’s Cross Country (5)
Breanna Day*
Kristin Dent*
Sophie Grogan*
Jessica Stein*
Dani Wright*
Football (18)
LaMartez Brooks
Jacob Frye
Blake Hester
Chris Hill Jr.
Austin Hogancamp
Eric Johanning
Cortezz Jones
Jarad McCray
Jared McCray
Chandler Moody
Levi Nesler
Preston Rice
Cortez Roberts
DJ Ruff
Jake Saathoff
Eric Samuta
Ethan Thompson
Nick Walker
Men’s Golf (8)
Tyler Abernathy
Walker Beck
John Buchanan
Quinn Eaton
Avery Edwards
Carson Holmes
Austin Knight
Tyler Powell
Women’s Golf (6)
Payton Carter
Charli Jo Doss
Sarah Forsythe
Briana McMinn
Lucia Puente Rodriguez de Austria
Raeysha Surendran
Rifle (6)
Dana Buesseler
Kylie Delaney
Allison Henry
Matias Kiuru
Noelle Meals
Anna Scheer
Women’s Soccer (17)
Chloe Barnthouse
Grace Bodker
Audrey Brumfield
Hailey Cole
Marti Floyd
Kelly Havens
Izzy Heckman
Audrey Henry
Riley Johnson
Abby Jones
Rebecca Kubin
Arianna Mendez
Lauren Payne
Cera Prather
Lilly Strader
Jenna Villacres
Saraya Young
Softball (16)
Jenna Bleiberg
Logan Braundmeier
Kamryn Carcich
Lindsey Carroll
Jordan Childress
Brea Croslin
Lily Fischer
Sierra Gilmore
Chloe Jacque
Hannah James
Lexi Jones
Alie Kennedy
Brittney Proctor
Tyler Shemwell
Jensen Striegel
Jenna Veber
Women’s Tennis (4)
Sarah Bureau
Marit Kreugel
Anja Loncarevic
Sara Loncarevic
Women’s Track & Field (20)
Breanna Day*
Kristin Dent*
Sophie Grogan*
Zarra Humphry
Gabby Kennedy
Jessie Kinder
Keyandra Mason
JaKayla McSwain
Joza Mikulcik
Brooke Misukonis
Jenna Pauly
Shannon Riley
Nia Scott
Kenia Seals
Ella Siebenberger
Joy Sparks
Jessica Stein*
D’Myia Thornton
Anna Vollet
Dani Wright*
Volleyball (5)
Callie Anderton
Becca Fernandez
Emily Matson
Kolby McClelland
Dahlia Miller
*Indicates student-athlete was a winner in multiple sports
