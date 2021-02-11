NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference issued its first weekly report of the 2021 season on Wednesday. Here is what was included:
This week’s upcoming slate.
SATURDAY, FEB.13
Murray State at Morehead State* -1 p.m.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
Murray State at Morehead State* - 1 p.m.
Jacksonville State at SIUE* - 2 p.m.
Belmont at UT Martin* - 4 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Southeast Missouri* - 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee State* - 6 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech* - 7 p.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
Jacksonville State at SIUE*- 12 p.m.
Belmont at UT Martin* - 2 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Southeast Missouri* - 2 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech* - 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee State* -5 p.m.
ALL TIMES CENTRAL
* - denotes OVC Match
2020-21 OVC Players
of the Week - Feb. 10
Offensive:
Molly Michalak, OH, Fr., 5-11, Grove City, Ohio - Eastern Kentucky
Michalak posted 34 kills (3.78 kps) while hitting .230 in EKU’s two contests. She also had 37 digs. She had 14 kills in the first game against UTM. She followed that up with 20 kills and 31 digs in the series finale.
Others Nominated: Brooke Moore, Austin Peay ; Laruel Bailey, Eastern Illinois; Olivia Lohmeier, Morehead State; Kolby McClelland, Murray State; Laney Malloy, Southeast Missouri; Savannah Christian, SIUE; Aniya Williams, Tennessee State; Skylar Boom, Tennessee Tech; Logan Wallack, UT Martin
Co-Defensive:
Savannah Christian, MB, R-Fr., 6-5, Washington, Mo. - SIUE
Christian recorded 14 blocks over SIUE’s two games last week. She had five in the first game against Belmont and followed that up with eight in the finale. She also had 20 kills over the two games.
Gina Rivera Ortiz, L, Jr., 5-5, Lajas, Puerto Rick - Tennessee State
Rivera Ortiz recorded 20 digs in three sets in the first game against Murray State. She followed that up with a 32-dig performance over five sets in the series finale with the Racers.
Others Nominated: Brooke Moore, Austin Peay; Sydney Schoen, Eastern Kentucky; Sadie Brown, Jacksonville State; Allison Whitten, Morehead State; Becca Fernandez, Murray State; Tara Beilsmith, Southeast Missouri
Setter:
Lexie Libs, S, Sr., 5-9, Floyds Knobs, Ind - Jacksonville State
Libs helped the Gamecocks record a .284 hitting percentage in its two wins over Southeast Missouri. She dished out 72 assists in the two matches. In the series finale, she helped JSU hit .352 and had 41 assist.
Others Nominated: Bailey Chandler, Eastern Illinois; Audrey Eurton, Eastern Kentucky; Bridget Bessler, Morehead State; Callie Anderton, Murray State; Claire Ochs, Southeast Missouri; Sarah Amendariz, SIUE; Sofia Garcia Guerrios, Tennessee State
Newcomer:
Molly Michalak, OH, Fr., 5-11, Grove City, Ohio - Eastern Kentucky
Michalak posted 34 kills (3.78 kps) while hitting .230 in EKU’s two contests. She also had 37 digs. She had 14 kills in the first game against UTM. She followed that up with 20 kills and 31 digs in the series finale.
Others Nominated: Kristen Clemons, Belmont; Ashley Sharkus, Eastern Illinois; Courtney Glotzbach, Eastern Kentucky; McKenzee Wagener, Morehead State; Darci Metzger, Murray State; Sydney Hummert, SIUE; Dylan Mott, UT Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.