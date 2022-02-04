MURRAY — Due to inclement weather, the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Rifle Championship presented by Kentucky State Police originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, has been postponed until Sunday, Feb. 6. The event will take place at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range on the campus of Murray State University and feature host Murray State, Morehead State and UT Martin.
Smallbore is set to begin at 9:15 a.m., followed by air rifle at 12:30 p.m.
