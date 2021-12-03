BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – All-session tickets for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championships are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased for just $60 through each OVC schools’ ticket office and the Ford Center’s website until Feb. 1, 2022. The price of an all-session ticket increases to $80 after Feb. 1. The OVC Basketball Championships will be held March 2-5 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Fans wishing to sit in the lower level of the Ford Center with other fans from their favorite school should purchase the all-session tickets directly from their school’s ticket office which guarantees schools participating in a given session will have the seats closest to the court and grouped with their fans.
The OVC will utilize sections 105, 106, 116 and 117 for all-session tickets. These sections will be referred to as “Team Sections.” Team Sections will be assigned to the four teams participating in the session. Each of the four Team Sections has 250 seats. After the first 250 tickets are sold, any tickets sold by the institutions will be located in a reserved seating area designated by the OVC. Ticketholders with tickets in the Team Section will have a reserved seat for sessions in which the team printed on their ticket is participating in. If the team printed on the ticket is not participating in the session, fans must sit in sections 112 or 113.
A $60 all-session ticket includes admission to all eight sessions of the OVC Championship, which includes seven men’s games and seven women’s games. Single session tickets will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster. Those tickets will be priced at $30 for a men’s session and $15 for a women’s session for adults.
The OVC Basketball Championships will feature the top eight teams on each the men’s and women’s side. Both championships will be using a merit-based format where the No. 1 and 2 seeds receive a double bye to the semifinals while the No. 3 and 4 seeds received one bye into the quarterfinals. The first round includes the No. 5 seed against the No. 8 seed and the No. 6 seed against the No. 7 seed.
More information on this year’s OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at www.OVCSports.com/Evansville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.