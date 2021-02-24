MURRAY — The Murray State Racers (13-10, 10-8) hit the road this week for the final away week of the season when the Racers play at Jacksonville State on Thursday and Tennessee Tech on Saturday. MSU’s tilt with the Gamecocks (15-8, 11-6 OVC) has a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama. The Racers and Gamecocks met once already this season in Murray (Jan. 21) which turned out to be JSU’s first win at Murray in 12 tries since JSU joined the OVC in 2003. Murray State’s Chico Carter Jr. scored a career-high 21 points, but a late rally by the Racers fell short in the 85-82 defeat. Trailing 81-71 with 2:25 remaining, the Racers had a chance to tie the game with 11 seconds left.
Last call for moving week
in the OVC
Fans of the Murray State Racers, most of the time, get to enjoy the team being in the hunt for the regular season championship nearly. However, a slow start to the season at 1-4 and Belmont’s run as an undefeated team in OVC play, the Racers are instead shooting to jump as high as a No. 4 seed in next week’s OVC Tournament in Evansville. The top-2 seeds (Belmont & Morehead State) are set, but there could still be a lot of movement this week when every team plays their final two games.
Racers’ last trip to The Pete
JSU has decided to join the A-Sun Conference in the 2021-22 school year, which makes this game the Racers’ final appearance at JSU to play an OVC game. MSU is 11-3 all-time at Mathews Coliseum.
Downtown Tevin Brown - moving up the 3-pointers list
Junior, Tevin Brown had one of the best weeks in his MSU career in terms of 3-point shooting in the Racers’ split of home games against Eastern Illinois and SIUE. Brown hit 14-of-25 threes for a clip of 56 percent. In his 88 career games, Brown is averaging 2.7 made threes per game. If he ends up playing the same number of games that Racer great Canaan played from 2009-13, Brown could be in the area of 350 threes by the time he is done. Currently, Canaan is MSU’s all-time leader with 304 made threes and Frank Allen (1989-93) is second with 251. Brown heads into this week with 239. Ever the focus of opposing defenses, Brown enters the week ranked eighth in the nation in 3-point attempts (173), 15th with 64 made threes, 36th in made threes per game and 73rd in 3-point percentage at .370.
Last time out - Brown shows off talent
The Racers closed out the 23rd season of collegiate basketball at the CFSB Center Saturday with an 89-62 victory over the SIUE Cougars Saturday. Tevin Brown hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points. At this point, there have been 23 games since 2014 of MSU player making seven or more threes in a single game and Brown has seven of them. The challenge going forward for the Racers is to free up Brown to do his thing, while opponents do everything they can to slow him down.
