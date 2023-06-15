MURRAY— Murray State Women’s Basketball has added Brittney Patrick as an assistant coach, Head Coach Rechelle Turner announced earlier this week.

For the last two seasons, Patrick served as a graduate manager for Indiana and in 2022-23, helped guide the Hoosiers to a 28-4 overall record along with a 16-2 record in BIG 10 play. With her help, the Hoosiers earned a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

