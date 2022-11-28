(TNS) Former Murray State star Cameron Payne recorded the fifth double-double of his NBA career Friday night in Phoenix’s 108=-102 win over Detroit at the Footprint Center.
Payne finished the game with 16 points and 11 assists and his final two points were his most important. With a minute left, he drove the lane and tried a short jump shot that was rejected by the Pistons’ Marvin Bagley III, but Payne rebounded the ball and immediately tried another shot.
This time, he scored to put the Suns up, 104-98. Detroit answered with a score but Mikal Bridges’ short jumper at the other end restored a six-point lead that held to the end.
““It’s all good, he got a block,” Payne said. “Next play.”
Detroit trailed by as many as nine points with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter but fought back to cut the deficit to two with two minutes left in the game. The Pistons had two chances to tie late in the game, but Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks both missed 3-point shots. On the next possession, Deandre Ayton bullied his way inside the paint for a put-back dunk to give the Suns a 102-97 lead with 1:37 remaining.
Burks then split a pair of free throws to bring the Pistons within four, but Cameron Payne hit his follow floater on the other end to give the Suns a comfortable six-point lead that Detroit was unable to recover from.
During this time, Bogdanovic left the game with 24 seconds left after Suns forward Torrey Craig inadvertently stepped on his ankle. The veteran forward was eventually helped to the bench.
Ayton had a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Suns (12-6). Devin Booker added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Payne had 16 points and 10 assists. Mikal Bridges scored 15.
Saturday, Payne was back at it, hitting an important 3-pointer with about four minutes left to give the Suns some breathing room as they kept Utah at bay down the stretch in a 113-112 win in Phoenix.
That bomb gave Payne 11 points on the night as he also had six assists.
