(TNS) Former Murray State star Cameron Payne recorded the fifth double-double of his NBA career Friday night in Phoenix’s 108=-102 win over Detroit at the Footprint Center.

Payne finished the game with 16 points and 11 assists and his final two points were his most important. With a minute left, he drove the lane and tried a short jump shot that was rejected by the Pistons’ Marvin Bagley III, but Payne rebounded the ball and immediately tried another shot.