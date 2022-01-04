CHARLOTTE — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne continues to give healthy contributions to Phoenix.
In his second full year with the Suns after joining the team in the NBA bubble during the 2020 season, Payne scored 14 points, had five assists and four rebounds Sunday night as the defending Western Conference champions shellacked the host Charlotte, 133-99. Payne had a very productive outing in 23 minutes on the floor, hitting 50% of his shots from the floor (6-of-12), while also matching that percentage from 3-point range (2-of-4).
The win left the Suns with a 28-8 mark on the season, second in the Western Conference behind Golden State. The Suns’ next game is set for tonight in New Orleans.
