US-NEWS-BKN-SUNS-BULLS-TB

The Chicago Bulls' Denzel Valentine (45) makes a behind-the-back pass to teammate Wendell Carter Jr. (34) as the Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne, right, defends in the second quarter at United Center in Chicago on Friday, Feb. 26. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 John J. Kim

HOUSTON — The good news for former Murray State star Cameron Payne is that he is giving the NBA’s Phoenix Suns lots of good minutes.

The bad news is that many of those performances are coming in defeat. And it happened again Tuesday night in Houston.