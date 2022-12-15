HOUSTON — The good news for former Murray State star Cameron Payne is that he is giving the NBA’s Phoenix Suns lots of good minutes.
The bad news is that many of those performances are coming in defeat. And it happened again Tuesday night in Houston.
Payne, who is now back to a reserve role after future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul returned last week from an injury, had nine points in eight minutes of play on a solid 3-of-4 shooting night from the field. All of those were from 3-point range.
The problem was it was not nearly enough as the Suns were beaten for the fourth straight game, 111-97 by the lowly Rockets. That streak has sent the Suns’ record plummeting to 16-12, only a half-game clear of the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Pacific Division.
Sunday, Payne led the Phoenix bench with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and two bombs and added three assists. Again, it was in a loss, 129-124 in overtime at New Orleans, which has come out of nowhere to grab a share of the lead in the Western’s Southwest Division.
That was the second loss of the weekend to a Pelicans team that has become a major problem for Phoenix. Friday, NOLA beat the Suns, 128-117, in the first game of the weekend doubleheader in The Big Easy and that came on the heels of a flat-out embarrassing loss to Boston last Wednesday in Phoenix. That game had marked Paul ’s return to action after a 15-game absence in which Payne earned positive reviews for his play as a starter.
Friday, Payne was not strong as a scorer — five points — but he did have five assists and a steal.
The Pelicans were seen a major reason Phoenix was not able to make a return run to the NBA Finals last year after the teams’ opening-round series in the Western Conference Playoffs. Paul particularly seemed to be a victim of the young Pelicans’ physical brand of play that seemed to bother the Suns as they won the series in six tough games, then were ousted by Dallas in the second round.
Phoenix, who lost to Milwaukee in six games in the 2021 NBA Finals, entered last year’s playoffs with the league’s best regular-season record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.