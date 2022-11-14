(TNS) ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic picked up a 114-97 win over the Phoenix Suns Friday night at the Amway Center.
The Magic had six players score in double figures, led by Wendell Carter Jr’s 20 points (7-of-15 shooting), 10 rebounds and five assists for his team-high sixth double-double.
Orlando used stiff defense that had been the key in an upset of Dallas earlier in the week.
However, former Murray State star Cam Payne continued to play well at point guard as he started for the second straight game in place of future Hal of Famer Chris Paul, who was injured. Payne had 22 points, four assists and three rebounds.
