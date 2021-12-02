PHOENIX — In what was seen by many as the biggest game in the NBA so far this season Tuesday night, former Murray State star Cameron Payne delivered a key play for Phoenix in its win over Golden State.
The Suns point guard made a drive from the left side of the court and into the paint before dealing a pass to center Deandre Ayton, whose short jumper extended a one-point lead to three with 5:40 left in the game as the Suns went on to take a hard-fought 104-96 win at the Footprint Center.
That was the last of Payne’s four assists on the night as the Suns set a new team record by winning their 17th consecutive game. That ties the old team record set by the 2006-07 team that won the Western Conference’s Pacific Division but was ousted in the playoffs by defending champion San Antonio, who would win its fourth NBA title later that season.
Tuesday, Payne had six points on 2-of-5 shooting overall from the field he was 2-of-2 from beyond the three-point line. Payne also had one rebound.
Ayton’s basket gave Phoenix a 92-89 lead after the Warriors had led the first several minutes of the final stanza. An Otto Porter basket pulled Golden State back within a point at 92-91 a few seconds later, but that was as close as the Warriors, who entered Tuesday with the best record in the NBA, would get the rest of the way. Golden State is now 18-3, which is the same mark as the Suns.
The win also came as the Suns, who played for the world title earlier this year, falling in six games to Milwaukee, had to go most of the game without star guard and former Kentucky standout Devin Booker. Booker sustained a left hamstring injury in the second quarter and did not return. The severity of Booker’s injury is not known.
The Suns will seek to claim the team record for themselves tonight as they face Detroit in Phoenix. Unlike Tuesday’s game, that contest is not scheduled to be televised nationally.
With a win, the Suns would tie four teams for the 10th-longest winning streak in NBA history (2019-20 Milwaukee, 1995-96 Chicago, 1981-82 Boston and 1969-70 New York Knicks).
