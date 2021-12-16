PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne helped the Phoenix Suns late in a 111-107 win Tuesday night at Portland.
Payne, who had 17 points, three rebounds and five assists, contributed nine big points in the fourth quarter to help the Suns force overtime. One of Payne’s baskets was a 27-foot 3-pointer that regained the lead at 94-93 with a little less than three minutes left in regulation.
However, the biggest points of the night came in the waning seconds of overtime when Payne nailed two big free throws to push the Suns to a two-possession margin.
This is now two strong games in a row for Payne. He had 12 points, four assists and four rebounds Monday in a 111-95 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles. On Friday, he had 17 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 111-90 win over Boston in Phoenix.
Payne is averaging 10.5 points a game, along with 3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The Suns, defending NBA Western Conference champions, are 22-5, which is a half-game behind Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference.
Phoenix will next play tonight when it hosts Washington at the Footprint Center.
