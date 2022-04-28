PHOENIX – Former Murray State star Cameron Payne picked a great time to have his best game so far of the 2022 NBA Western Conference playoffs Tuesday night.
Barely a factor for last year’s NBA runner-up, Phoenix, so far in the opening series against New Orleans, the backup point guard to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul delivered some huge plays in a critical Game 5 at the Footprint Center. Payne had 12 points as he helped provide desperately needed production from the bench, as well as rest for Paul.
The result was a 112-97 win and a 3-2 series lead for the Suns, giving them a chance to close out the series tonight in New Orleans. That game will be televised on TNT at 6:30.
Payne’s emergence was one of several important contributions from Suns players that are off the proverbial radar at a time the team’s main scoring weapon — former Kentucky star Devin Booker — remains out of the lineup with a hamstring injury that developed in Game 2. The biggest of these came from starting wing man Mykel Bridges, who had 31 points.
Payne had been 0-for-the-series from 3-point range until he connected on 2-of-3 attempts Tuesday. The last of these proved to be one of the biggest shots of the night, as he spotted up for step-back bomb the right side and found nothing but net to give Phoenix an 89-78 lead at the end of the third quarter. From that point forward, the Pelicans could never pull closer than seven points.
New Orleans entered Tuesday riding tons of momentum after thoroughly outplaying the team that easily compiled the best record in the league this season on Sunday. And with Booker perhaps not expected to be available the remainder of the series, the conditions appeared ripe for a monster early-round upset as Paul appeared to be getting worn out by a younger and more physical Pelicans backcourt.
Tuesday’s performance may help douse those ideas, especially if players other than Paul — who had only four points in Game 4 but bounced back with 22.
