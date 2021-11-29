BROOKLYN — As the Phoenix Suns have been putting together a huge winning streak in the NBA, former Murray State star Cameron Payne has been doing his part for the cause.
Payne had some big moments in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as the Suns advanced all the way to the finals before falling to Milwaukee. Now, he is having some big moments again as the Suns march toward perhaps a franchise record. Saturday’s 113-107 win over the Nets was Phoenix’s 16th straight win and leaves the Suns one win shy of tying their all-time longest streak.
Meanwhile, Payne has contributed, sometimes in a big way.
In San Antonio last Monday, Nov. 22, Payne, who is the primary substitute for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul at point guard, had 20 points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal in the Suns’ hard-fought 115-111 win.
In Wednesday’s 120-115 win in Cleveland, Payne had seven points, two assists and one rebound. On Friday, his numbers were better, with 13 points and six assists in a 118-97 win over the Knicks in New York City.
This sets the stage for a bigtime collision on Tuesday night in Phoenix against the team with the best record in the NBA, Golden State. That game is set for 9 p.m. at the Footprint Center.
With Saturday’s win, Phoenix now stands 17-3. The Warriors are 17-2. That game will be available on TNT. n
