PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne had his best game for the Suns last week since returning to the team after a foot injury.
Payne had 18 points and five assists as Phoenix outlasted a pesky Orlando team, 116-1113, at the Footprint Center. That win also included a signature moment for the Murray State Hall of Famer.
It came at the end of the first quarter of Thursday’s game when Payne hit 3-pointer from about 35 feet and took a big hit that actually caused him to make a 180-degree spin as the shot went though the net and Payne came down in a seated position.
Payne then celebrated his accomplishment with a dance from his seated position before he buried the subsequent free throw for a four-point play that pulled the Suns within 31-30 at the close of the quarter.
Payne did not contribute much in the scoring column on Sunday against his old team, Oklahoma City, but he had six rebounds and six assists to go with two points in a 124-120 loss to the Thunder in which the Suns blew a 10-point lead in the second half.
That leaves the Suns 5.5 games behind first-place Sacramento in the NBA’s Pacific Division. Phoenix next will face the Lakers on Wednesday night in Los Angeles in a game that is scheduled to be televised by ESPN, starting at 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.