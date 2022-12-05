(TNS) The Rockets needed that. They needed to beat a top team, to beat a contender on the road, to win the hard way, when they faced obstacles and nothing came easy.
They did all that Friday by matching their largest comeback of the season, rallying from down 16 to stun the Suns, 122-121.
They rallied with Jalen Green scoring 20 of his 30 points in the third quarter, then scoring just one in the fourth, the free throw with 28.8 seconds left that put the Rockets in front to stay.
They held on when the Suns missed their final four shots on their last possessions.
The win came with every starter scoring in double figures, with center Bruno Fernando adding 14, Jabari Smith Jr. scoring 17. But they made just 8 of 24 3-pointers, the first time they won with eight or fewer 3s since March 2017.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 41 points, his third consecutive game scoring at least 40, but missed a 16-footer at the buzzer for the win. Former Murray State star Cam Payne, starting at point guard with Chris Paul out for the past 13 games, had 20 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, with a season-high 12 assists. That marks the seventh double-double of his career in the NBA.
The Rockets overcame all that, scoring 36 fourth-quarter points while holding the Suns to 39.1 percent shooting after they had made 58.1 percent in the first three quarters.
“They have a lot of talent,” Booker said prophetically Friday morning. “They play hard. They play scrappy. A great offensive rebounding team and defensive rebounding team. They play fast. They play scrappy and they play together.”
When they did all that, the Rockets had their best win of the season, and the sort of win after two poor showings in Denver, they needed most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.