LOS ANGELES — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne was one of six Phoenix players to score in double digits Sunday night as the Suns took an easy win over the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-94, in NBA preseason action at the Staples Center.
Payne scored 10 points and added seven assists, four rebounds (all offensive) and one steal to his worksheet. Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul led the Suns with 15 points in the win.
Lakers future Hall of Famer Lebron James did not play for the Lakers. However, former Kentucky star Anthony Davis did see the floor and led all scorers with 19 points. Davis is trying to put a forgettable 2021 season behind him in which he suffered a groin injury that severely limited his production the second half of the season, as well as the playoffs.
This was actually the second time for the Suns and Lakers to meet since the Suns swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Playoffs. On Wednesday, the Suns beat the Lakers, 117-105, in Phoenix on a night where Payne scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range.
Payne joined the Suns late in the 2020 season and played all of its games in the NBA bubble that was established at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. There, Phoenix won all eight of its games and narrowly missed advancing to a play-in game, but that was laying the groundwork for what happened a year later as the Suns took the momentum it had built in Orlando and went 51-21 and finished second in the Western Conference.
Phoenix's next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Portland in Phoenix.
