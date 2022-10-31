PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne had his best outing so far of the 2022-23 NBA season in a win Friday night against New Orleans.

Payne came off the bench to score 12 points as Phoenix eased past the Pelicans, 124-111, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The win moved the Suns to 4-1 on the season as they headed into Sunday night’s game with Houston (which was being played after press time).