PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne had his best outing so far of the 2022-23 NBA season in a win Friday night against New Orleans.
Payne came off the bench to score 12 points as Phoenix eased past the Pelicans, 124-111, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The win moved the Suns to 4-1 on the season as they headed into Sunday night’s game with Houston (which was being played after press time).
The backup point guard to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, Payne played 17 minutes Friday and was 5-for-10 from the field and hit two of his three attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Payne also had five assists, two rebounds and a steal during his time on the court.
The win gave the Suns a 1 1/2-game lead on the defending NBA world champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Pacific Division.
Meanwhile, another former Murray State star was on the sidelines Saturday night.
Memphis point guard Ja Morant missed the Grizzlies’ 124-123 loss at Utah, marking the first time in this young season that he has not played in a game. Various news sources reported that Morant did not play due to a non-COVID-19 illness.
It is not known if he will return for Memphis’ next game, tonight at Utah. Morant is currently the NBA’s second-leading scorer at 32.2 ppg.
Thursday, he scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and had six assists in the Griz’s 125-110 at Sacramento.
