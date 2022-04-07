PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne helped the Phoenix Suns eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers from playoff contention Tuesday night.
Payne scored only four points, but dished out 11 assists as the Suns set a new team record for most wins in a season with a 121-110 win over a Lakers team that many believed would contend for the NBA world title this season. However, under siege from turmoil caused by a combination of both bad luck and self-inflicted wounds, the Lakers never became that type of team.
The Suns, meanwhile, are looking to return to the NBA Finals after watching a 2-0 lead slip away against Milwaukee last season. They have responded to that disappointment by achieving the best record in the league at 63-16, heading into Wednesday’s late game against the Los Angeles Clippers in L.A.
