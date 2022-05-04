PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne had nine points and was a solid 4-of-8 from the field as the Phoenix Suns started their NBA Western Conference Playoffs second-round series with a 121-114 win Monday night over Dallas at the Footprint Center.
Payne was also 1-of-3 from 3-point range as he continues to regain his shooting form starting the playoffs with an 0-for-12 slump from long range in the Suns’ first-round series against New Orleans. He finished that series by hitting three of his next six trey attempts.
Payne also had three rebounds and five assists in Monday’s win. This may not be matching the production he had, at times, in last year’s playoffs in which the Suns fell in six games to Milwaukee in the NBA finals, but it is a significantly stronger effort than he had at the start of the New Orleans series.
Game 2 is tonight in Phoenix. The game will be broadcast on TNT, starting at 9.
Game 1 seemed to be easy for the Suns as they led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter. However, the Mavericks, bolstered by 45 points from star forward Luca Doncic, made a big rush in the final minutes to the cut the lead to as little as five points — 119-114.
Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 25 points.
