PHOENIX— Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne made significant contributions as his Phoenix Suns hammered defending NBA world champion Golden State Tuesday night in Phoenix.
In 14 minutes, Payne provided his team a solid worksheet of eight points, four rebounds and five assists as the Suns defeated the Warriors, 134-105 at the Footprint Center. Payne’s points came on 3-for-6 shooting from the field and a 2-for-2 effort from the free-throw line as the Suns moved to 3-1 on the young season.
Payne made his biggest noise in this game in the final four-plus minutes of the first quarter as he scored six of his points and had two assists. Both assists went to teammate Torrey Craig for 3-point jumpers that helped the Suns to a 37-29 lead, heading to the second quarter. Phoenix was up 23-16 when Payne entered the game.
The Suns were the winningest team in the league during the 2021-22 regular season but faltered in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs, falling to a Dallas team that caught fire behind the play of superstar guard Luka Doncic. The Mavericks were then beaten in the Western Conference Finals by the Warriors, led by future Hall of Fame guard Steph Curry.
