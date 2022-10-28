PHOENIX— Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne made significant contributions as his Phoenix Suns hammered defending NBA world champion Golden State Tuesday night in Phoenix.

In 14 minutes, Payne provided his team a solid worksheet of eight points, four rebounds and five assists as the Suns defeated the Warriors, 134-105 at the Footprint Center. Payne’s points came on 3-for-6 shooting from the field and a 2-for-2 effort from the free-throw line as the Suns moved to 3-1 on the young season.