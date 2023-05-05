PHOENIX — Reports Thursday were speculating that there is a possibility that Phoenix Suns future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul may not play in tonight’s Game 3 of the Suns’ NBA Western Conference Playoff series with Denver at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
That now leaves open the possibility that former Murray State star Cameron Payne could make his first start in a playoff series since 2021. If so, he and Suns fans hope for a repeat performance when Payne took the point for the Suns in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers, also in Phoenix, and torched the Clippers for a career-high 29 points as the Suns won a tight one that night.
