PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne was exactly where he did not want to be Sunday as the Phoenix Suns opened the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers … on the sidelines in street clothes.
Thanks to a most untimely awkward fall more than a week earlier in one of the Suns’ last regular season games, Payne was forced to watch Sunday’s 115-110 Game 1 loss to the Clippers from the team’s bench. That fall, which occurred during the first half of a game in L.A. with the Lakers, resulted in a lower back injury that kept him out of Suns practice sessions.
That has provided yet another setback for the Racer Hall of Famer, who spent December through February battling a persistent issue with his right foot, the same foot he broke in his second year as a professional with Oklahoma City. More frustrating for Payne is that, when he has been able to play, he has been solid, averaging a career-best 10-plus-points a game as the backup to future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.
Payne was listed as questionable during the day Sunday, but after a pre-game shootaround, the decision was made for him to not play. His status for tonight’s Game 2 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix is unknown.
The Clippers remember Payne for his performance in the 2021 Western Conference Finals, and not for good reasons. Payne had some of his best games as a pro in helping the Suns win the West with a four-game sweep of the Clippers. The most memorable of these performances came in Game 2 in Phoenix as Payne scored a career-high 29 points as he got the start at point guard after Paul had to miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols.
