PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne was exactly where he did not want to be Sunday as the Phoenix Suns opened the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers … on the sidelines in street clothes.

Thanks to a most untimely awkward fall more than a week earlier in one of the Suns’ last regular season games, Payne was forced to watch Sunday’s 115-110 Game 1 loss to the Clippers from the team’s bench. That fall, which occurred during the first half of a game in L.A. with the Lakers, resulted in a lower back injury that kept him out of Suns practice sessions. 

