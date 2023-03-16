PHOENIX —Former Murray State star Cameron Payne’s recovery from a mid-season foot injury continued Tuesday night with the Phoenix Suns.
The backup point guard to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul had his best game since returning as he scored 13 points in 17 minutes. However, it came in a loss as Milwaukee, the team that beat the Suns in six games in the 2021 NBA Finals, took a 116-104 win at the Footprint Center.
A big concern for Suns Head Coach Monty Williams has been returning Payne to seeing a significant amount of playing time since his return, but Payne’s conditioning had to be at a point where this could happen. That appears to be less of an issue as Payne had 17 minutes Tuesday and played 18 minutes in Monday’s loss at Golden State in which Payne scored nine points and had three assists and a steal against the defending world champions.
Payne returned to the team in late February after missing 21 games after aggravating an injury to the foot that cost him nine games between December and January. He played one game against New York, then had to leave a game in Cleveland when the foot began having additional issues.
So far, it appears the foot is maintaining its health. In Payne’s return in February, he had 12 points in a win over Oklahoma City. Phoenix currently sits in second place in the NBA’s Pacific Division, four games behind Sacramento. The Suns are expected to be without their newest weapon — future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant — until next week as he tends to an injury.
Once Durant is back in the fold, most observers believe the Suns will be the favorite for the world title.
