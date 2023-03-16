PHOENIX —Former Murray State star Cameron Payne’s recovery from a mid-season foot injury continued Tuesday night with the Phoenix Suns.

The backup point guard to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul had his best game since returning as he scored 13 points in 17 minutes. However, it came in a loss as Milwaukee, the team that beat the Suns in six games in the 2021 NBA Finals, took a 116-104 win at the Footprint Center. 

Tags

Recommended for you