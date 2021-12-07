PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne continues to produce good moments for the defending NBA Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.
Payne, who missed a few games early in the season with a hamstring injury, had a nice outing last week in helping the Suns maintain what became a team-record winning streak. Thursday, Payne had 19 points, along with six rebounds and three assists in the Suns’ 114-103 win over Detroit that increased the Suns’ streak to 18 games, setting a new team record.
The streak ended the following night in San Francisco when Golden State hammered Phoenix, 118-96 in a game where Payne scored seven points on 3-of-15 shooting. He did grab six rebounds and deal two assists.
Phoenix played San Antonio Monday night in Phoenix.
