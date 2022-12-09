PHOENIX — It was bound to happen at some point and that time was Wednesday as former Murray State star Cameron Payne once again became a reserve player for the Phoenix Suns.
Payne relinquished the starting point guard spot to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul as he played for the first time in 15 games as the Suns were flattened by Boston, 125-98, at the Footprint Center.
However, Payne still saw plenty of playing time as he came off the bench and scored 12 points. Payne did well in the starting role, averaging 13 points and five assists. Along with his 12 points Wednesday on an otherwise forgettable night for the Suns — in what was billed as a battle of the best teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences — Payne also had three assists and three rebounds.
Monday, he had his eighth-career double-double with 14 points and 10 assists at Dallas. Unfortunately, that came in a 130-111 loss to the Mavericks, the team that ruined Phoenix’s quest for a second straight visit to the NBA Finals with a six-game Western Conference Playoffs win last season.
