PHOENIX — Phoenix tied its NBA Western Conference Playoff series Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Clippers, winning Game 2 by a 121-107 score.
The series now heads to L.A. tied at 1-1.
However, missing so far has been Phoenix backup point guard and former Murray State star Cameron Payne. Once again, he did not even dress Tuesday as he sat out this game with an ongoing back injury.
“He’s just not ready,” Suns Head Coach Monty Williams told reporters before Tuesday’s game.
Payne was injured in the final week of the regular season when he fell awkwardly on his back as he was fouled on a layup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payne’s status for Friday’s Game 3 is not known.
